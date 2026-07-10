Angels have clear opportunity to accomplish 2026 trade deadline goals with the Cubs

Whether John Mozeliak really wanted this for himself or not, he’s got it. He walked into the Los Angeles Angels’ front office as an interim fix. The club won’t hire a permanent GM until sometime after the trade deadline, which means Mozeliak is the guy to navigate an odd deadline for the team. Maybe Mozeliak's takeover has scrambled what the Angels’ plan looked like before. Someone has to make the calls on what happens as we approach the August 3 MLB trade deadline.

The easy part is that there’s no ambiguity about what needs to happen. The Angels need to sell, and there’s nothing that could convince anyone otherwise. The harder part will be finding a partner who actually has what this farm system is missing: controllable position-player talent up the middle and in the outfield. That’s the gap the Angels need to fill, and it happens to be one area where one team in particular can help.

The Cubs are as unambiguous of buyers as the Angels are sellers. They need pitching and are competitive in the NL Central, and the Angels have the controllable arms they could really use. The Angels can potentially offer Reid Detmers in the hopes of luring one of the Cubs interesting, controllable position players.

The Cubs and Angels match up surprisingly well ahead of the 2026 trade deadline

Moises Ballesteros still hits enough to profile potentially as a catcher. Kevin Alcantara and Ethan Conrad are athletic outfielders with legitimate tools. Jefferson Rojas gives a club a shortstop-capable bat who is still just scratching the surface of what he can be. None will headline a national trade column, but that’s not what the Angels need. They need three or four players who fit an actual organizational hole, and Chicago’s system is built to help with exactly that.

A front office that was just put in place doesn’t have the luxury of chasing down every single team that might buy between now and August 3. Mozeliak needs matches that are obvious on paper, and this one is. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Mozeliak came from the National League Central, where he likely has some pretty solid intel into the Cubs’ system.

The reality is that none of it matters if Arte Moreno steps in and stops them from trading Detmers or Jose Soriano. We all know that’s an issue with this organization. But if the Angels are serious about using this deadline as the actual reset they need, the outline is sitting there in Chicago. The pieces fit. It’s just a matter of whether a new front office can convince a meddling owner to sign off on the deal.