Jack Kochanowicz's regression this season has been a massive blow to the Angels organization. Of the 24-year-old's first nine starts of the season, he impressively produced four quality ones which was highlighted by 6.2 innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then came ten straight dismal starts which was punctuated by 2.2 innings of eight-run ball against the Texas Rangers. After sticking by their guy the whole season, the Angels made the decision to demote Jack Kochanowicz.

Tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Angels will no longer be streaking now that Kochanowicz is gone.

Angels' historic streak comes to an end as the second half of the season begins

Angels run of starting strictly a five-man rotation will end at game 97 on the year, a new franchise record to begin a season with only five starters and the third longest stretch in the majors over the past decade (Cardinals, 2016, 98 games; Astros, 2018, 126 games) https://t.co/Amu3uhj1Oo — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 18, 2025

The five-man unit of Kochanowicz, Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks are going into the Angels' history books! 97 straight games of those five starting is a testament to their availability, which is, of course, the best ability...especially when it concerns a franchise who historically struggles with pitching depth.

Well, were their starts any good? Umm...sometimes! Unfortunately, Angels starters have given up the third most hits in MLB, issued the second most walks and allowed the seventh most runs to score, and now they are down a man. Angels starters have the 12th most innings pitched, but have faced the second most batters. Kochanowicz, Anderson and Hendricks have a combined 5.06 ERA, 5.14 FIP, 6.54 K/9 and 1.51 HR/9. Compare that to Kikuchi and Soriano, who have a combined 3.50 ERA, 3.75 FIP, 8.48 K/9 and 0.72 HR/9.

The Angels rightfully held out hope that Kochanowicz would be able to right the ship, and tried several tweaks that just did not stick with the still-promising youngster. He is a big part of this team's future, even with his big league career being paused for the time being. Kochanowicz's demotion leaves a gaping hole in their rotation, and the Angels will begin the second half of the season with a bullpen day. The relievers are well-rested now, but they will certainly need the org to acquire a consistent fifth starter soon.

Ryan Zeferjahn will open tonight's game, but Carson Fulmer (not you, Tyler Bremner) will likely eat as many innings as he can before Ray Montgomery turns to his late-inning stoppers. How much longer will they roll with a bullpen day every fifth game? Time will tell, but clearly the team needs to push some chips in for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline if they seriously are trying to make the postseason.

