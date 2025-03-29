Sure, the Angels lost on Opening Day to the lowly Chicago White Sox -- they weren't at full strength! That game has an asterisk on it!

The Angels, a franchise who has been notorious the past few years for their stars all missing myriad games due to injuries, are getting some positive updates regarding the left side of their infield. Zach Neto is tearing up extended spring training while rehabbing in Arizona. Yoán Moncada made his Angels' debut against his former team as a pinch hitter and will start in their next game. Meanwhile, Sam Bachman suffered one of the gnarliest injuries a pitcher can sustain and was subsequently placed on the 15-Day IL.

Let's dive into it.

Angels Injury News: Zach Neto, Yoán Moncada, Sam Bachman

Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register: "Shortstop Zach Neto, who is on the injured list rehabbing from shoulder surgery, has begun DH-ing in minor-league games in Arizona. He even hit a few home runs." Fletcher noted that Neto has yet to play defense in extended spring training, but is making throws from shortstop to first base.

In news that should surprise nobody, Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman -- Neto's fill ins at shortstop -- did not record a hit against the White Sox on Opening Day. If the Angels are going to have any shot at competing for the playoffs, they need Neto back ASAP to inject some life into their offense. However, knowing Ron Washington, he will probably pencil Neto into the 7-hole of their lineup.

Moncada's bruised thumb looks to be a thing of the past, as he pinch hit (and drew a walk) for Newman against the White Sox. He should start in the Angels' second game of the year at third base against Jonathan Cannon. Moncada played in 10 spring training games, and slashed .190/.393/.381/.774 while drawing 7 walks and hitting 1 home run before being sidelined with his thumb injury.

The oft-injured Moncada came real close to starting the year on the IL, but was able to make it back just in time. He is in line to play the majority of games at third base for the Halos this season after signing a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason.

Sam Bachman heads back to the injured list

Bachman doesn’t need surgery and the hope is he won’t need to be placed on the 60-day IL — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 27, 2025

Sam Bachman's career has been defined by his injuries, and it's possible that his thoracic outlet syndrome could be the final nail in his coffin. As pointed out by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors: "In some of the more infamous cases, pitchers like Matt Harvey, Chris Archer, and Stephen Strasburg were severely set back by the condition and never able to recover, though each of those pitchers did require surgery."

It's a slightly encouraging sign that Bachman does not need to go under the knife, but adding another injury to his already long list of injuries (most notably to his back and shoulder) is not doing anybody any favors. Bachman had a clear path to making the Angels' Opening Day bullpen if he would have been healthy in spring training, but his throwing program was started and stopped multiple times before this diagnosis.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout