At this point in the calendar year, baseball players are beginning to wear down. The season is an absolute gauntlet, and it's natural for players' bodies to begin to deteriorate given the rigors of traversing a 162 game season. Players gut their way through injuries (see: Kenley Jansen, Mike Trout) and others sustain injuries post trade deadline (see: Reid Detmers, Nolan Schanuel).

Angels Injury Update: Detmers exits game with arm issue, Schanuel trying to get back

The Angels sealed a series victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, but fans were left worried after seeing Reid Detmers exit the game in the 8th inning after throwing 14 pitches. After recording back-to-back outs to start the inning, Detmers allowed a double to James Outman before leaving the contest.

Detmers said his arm just felt dead, not really any pain. But he felt it more in the outside of his elbow.



Getting an MRI tomorrow. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 10, 2025

Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register: "Detmers said his arm just felt 'dead,' but there was no pain. He said he felt something was wrong in the outside part of his elbow. He is expecting to undergo an MRI exam on Thursday."

Angels fans are bracing for the worst, but hoping for the best with regards to the MRI results. It's never good to see a pitcher experience an arm issue of any kind, but all fans can do is take Detmers at his word that it's no big deal.

Detmers downplayed the injury after the game, but he supplanted himself as a bona fide stud reliever even if he does end up sitting out the rest of the season. Outside of 2022, this has been the best season of Detmers' career. After a couple of troubling seasons, the former first rounder has found his niche as set-up man and completely regained his value as an asset. A pitcher's record does not mean much, but the fact that Detmers has a 5-3 record on a below average team speaks to how effective the southpaw has been. The 26-year-old also has a career-best 3.15 FIP, 11.31 K/9 and 3.20 K/BB in his five MLB seasons.

Another member of the Angels' young core, Nolan Schanuel, is trying to get back as well. The first baseman is working his way back from a bone bruise in his left wrist, and said to Fletcher that he wants to be activated next week. Schanuel previously stated his optimism in being activated a week ago, and that did not happen. However, this time around the 23-year-old completed a successful round of pain-free baseball activities and is being sent to Arizona to continue building himself back up.

Schanuel has been sidelined for three weeks, and will likely need a rehab assignment before taking first base duties back from Oswald Peraza and Logan Davidson.

