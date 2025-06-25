The Los Angeles Angels are not operating with a full roster, like many other teams in baseball, and they need some of their injured players to come back soon if they are to make a full playoff push. Chris Taylor, Jorge Soler, Robert Stephenson and even Chase Silseth are out, and all have very few details on when they might return to game-action. So, the last thing the Angels need is a key contributor going down. The Angels had an up-and-down game against the Red Sox, like they have all season, and it included a scary moment in the ninth inning with regards to their closer.

Angels Injury Update: Kenley Jansen, Yoán Moncada

Watching Kenley Jansen exit a game after throwing just four pitches was brutal to see. Athletic trainer Mike Frostad had to walk Jansen off when it was clear he was uncomfortable and his velocity was way down. However, the 37-year-old himself chocked it up merely to cramping and said that he will be available tonight.

Jansen has 15 saves and has yet to blow one in his first season with the Angels. Given that the Angels received George Klassen, Sam Aldegheri, Ryan Zeferjahn, Matthew Lugo, Niko Kavadas and Yeferson Vargas for both Carlos Estévez and Luis García last season, they almost certainly will gauge the trade market for their elite ninth inning stopper if they fall apart here soon. So long as he stays available, the Angels could easily receive a comparable trade package.

On the other hand, nobody knows when Yoán Moncada will come back and take back over as the Angels' starting third baseman again. Like Mike Trout, Moncada is suffering from knee inflammation that is simply not going away. He has been gone since June 2nd, and there would be no timeline provided even if the Angels were incredibly forthright with reporting on their players' injuries. Moncada was supposed to be back already, and he is still very limited in his rehab.

“I have been trying everything,” Moncada said. “I have seen every doctor. They tell me the same thing: It’s going to go away. That’s it.” Moncada can neither take defensive reps or swing right-handed right now.

Like with Jansen, Moncada is undoubtedly on the trade block. However, the Angels likely value Moncada's talents more than other teams. The best offer they might receive on Moncada probably does not move the needle enough for the team that has a cursed third base position. He has played well when he's posted, and that might just be enough reason to not dump him for a marginal return.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout