Angels Injury Update: Moncada and Silseth are playing games, Taylor's fielding

The Angels have several key members of their team on the injured list right now, including Hunter Strickland, Robert Stephenson and Christian Moore. If the team is to finally break their decade-long postseason drought, they certainly need every player they can get -- whether it's a significant major league contributor, a part-time MLB player or a minor league depth piece.

Angels Injury Update: Yoán Moncada and Chase Silseth are playing games

Ray Montgomery did not give an exact date for a Yoán Moncada return but did seem encouraged that he could return soon. Said he won’t need to do a rehab assignment. @SportingTrib #RepTheHalo — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) July 8, 2025

Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register: "Yoán Moncada, who has been out with right knee inflammation, played nine innings at third base on Monday night in the Arizona Complex League. He also had three hits, including a homer. If he reports that he feels good after that, his return to the big leagues could be imminent."

In the same piece, Fletcher reported that Ray Montgomery does not believe Moncada needs to be be moved to a higher MiLB level to prove he is ready to return to the Angels. Moncada's game in the ACL was his third with the Rookie-Level team, and his first in which he played a full nine innings. He is finally swinging from both batter's boxes, whereas not that long ago he could only swing a bat from the left side.

Let's say Moncada does end up returning during the series against the Texas Rangers -- he will likely take Chad Stevens' spot on the roster. Despite fans wanting to shoot Kevin Newman into the sun, Stevens will probably end up being optioned back down to Triple-A to make room. With Christian Moore on the injured list as well, Luis Rengifo will be able to keep starting for the Angels. Rengifo will man second base and Moncada the hot corner every day. The Halos have six games to play before the All-Star break, so Moncada could be carefully eased in without risking re-injury.

Hey, remember Chase Silseth? The guy who made his MLB debut before any other member of his draft class and cracked the team's Opening Day starting rotation last season? Well, he does still exist and is on the team's 40-man roster. It's still unclear why Silseth is on the Triple-A injured list, but it's likely to do with the season-ending surgery he had in August, 2024 to address his elbow.

Well, Silseth and Moncada are currently teammates for the ACL Angels. Silseth struck out four youngsters in two innings of work over the weekend. The 25-year-old last threw for an affiliate on May 3rd, and for the season has a 4.45 ERA, 4.22 FIP, 1.48 WHIP, 9.21 K/9 and a whopping 6.99 BB/9 for the Salt Lake Bees.

Angels Injury Update: Chris Taylor's fielding

The Angels' super-utility player is doing drills on defense as he makes his way back from his fractured hand. It's unclear what kind of defensive work he is doing, which is significant because Taylor plays both the infield and outfield and that fans are wondering about his pain threshold. Either way, the Dodgers cast-off should be able to come back to the Angels after the All-Star break. If Moncada does end up taking Stevens' spot, then Taylor will likely take Gustavo Campero's.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout