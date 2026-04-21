Angels injury update reveals what’s next for Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah

The initial plan for the Los Angeles Angels' starting rotation included Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah. Not exactly a plan that was rooted in much baseball logic, but that was often the best way to describe most of LA's offseason behavior.

One of the least shocking reveals during spring training was that both Rodriguez and Manoah were dealing with injuries that were going to keep them off the Angels Opening Day roster.

Both are now making their way back to the Halo's pitching staff, though some questions remain. Manoah is at the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona and has been facing live hitters in recent bullpen sessions. Likewise, Rodriguez is expected to start facing live hitters within the next week.

Angels injury brings expected clarity for pitching staff

With the updated injury information provided by the Angels over the weekend, the expectation is that stability should soon be arriving for the pitching staff.

Alek Manoah

Regardless of health, questions should surround Manoah's status on the Angels' roster. He struggled during spring training, and there's little reason to believe this will be the season that he turns his career around. Facing live hitters in Arizona, the next step would be a minor-league rehab assignment. His expected return is by the end of April, though there remains a case that the Angels would be better off keeping Walbert Urena and Jack Kochanowicz in the rotation.

Grayson Rodriguez

Unlike Manoah, the Angels should be hopeful that Rodriguez becomes a fixture in the starting rotation. Otherwise, the trade of Taylor Ward would prove to be a disaster. Rodriguez is currently traveling with the team, but odds are that after the first session of facing live hitters or two, he will move to the team's complex in Arizona. He hasn't pitched in a game of consequence since 2024, so an extended minor-league rehab assignment feels likely. Rodriguez's return will likely be toward the middle of May.

Ben Joyce

Like Rodriguez, Joyce is facing live hitters, and there remains an expectation that he will go on a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of the month. Making his return from shoulder surgery that wiped out most of his 2025 season, Joyce will likely need several outings before being viewed as a legitimate option to return to the bullpen. The end of May feels like the likeliest outcome.

Kirby Yates

Of all the injured pitchers for the Angels, Yates may be the closest to returning. The 39-year-old reliever is currently on a rehab assignment but revealed over the weekend that he's still looking to gain weight and add velocity before making his 2026 debut. By the end of April feels likely for Yates, and he could immediately be inserted as the Angels' closer, considering the recent struggles of Jordan Romano.