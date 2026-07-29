Angels insider just threw cold water on all of these Zach Neto trade rumors

By now, most Los Angeles Angels fans have heard all of the trade rumors and chatter around Zach Neto. The Angels are obviously going to be sellers at the trade deadline and, given the deficit of position-player talent on the trade market and Neto's name recognition, his name has been VERY popular in mock trade proposals over the last few weeks.

It certainly hasn't helped matters that team officials have not come out and said that a Neto trade is not on the table like they did with Mike Trout. Obviously the two players are not on the same level, but you would think that LA would come out and say something if the Angels weren't entertaining trading Neto at some level.

However, we may have gotten a clue to their intentions via one of the team's insiders. According to MLB's Rhett Bollinger, he does not believe the Angels will trade Neto, and he listed a couple of interesting reasons why.

Angels insider Rhett Bollinger seems to be very skeptical that LA will trade Zach Neto

It is important to note here that Bollinger was in no way citing team sources or quoting anybody in his assessment, so it may be best not to read too much into his opinion on Neto's trade status. However, as an Angels insider, he is very likely to be privy to the team's thinking in general, so it would also be foolish to completely discount what he has to say here.

Bollinger's first reason questioning whether Neto will get moved actually makes some sense. Players with multiple years of team control are notoriously difficult to come to terms on a trade, and Neto, who has been very uneven and who is under control through the 2029 season, could be uniquely difficult. Even in a seller's market like this one where there will undoubtedly be several teams desperate for offense, the Angels' likely asking price could still be a tough sell.

The other reason is more depressing and reflects the ongoing state of affairs under owner Arte Moreno. No matter who has been in charge of the Angels' front office, Moreno has been extremely reluctant to have the team viewed as in the middle of a rebuild, no matter how necessary it may be. The Angels DID bring in John Mozeliak to shake things up, after all, but Moreno is still Moreno, and Bollinger is right to highlight Moreno’s tendencies as a potential roadblock to a trade. After all, we have already heard Mozeliak try to downplay the idea of an Angels rebuild publicly almost immediately after he took the job.

Ultimately, the Angels' willingness to move Neto isn't really the problem and what makes any trade involving him tough. LA very likely values him on the field much higher than his actual production to this point would seemingly warrant. Once you combine that with his team control, it is hard to see the Angels matching up with another team on price. Things could definitely change, but perhaps a Neto trade isn't as likely as the rumor mill would have us believe.