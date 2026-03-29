Angels just confirmed Robert Stephenson nightmare fans saw coming

The Los Angeles Angels were hoping that the 2026 season was finally the year they saw a return on investment for their contract with Robert Stephenson. The veteran reliever inked a three-year deal with LA ahead of the 2024 season, but there was instant buyer's remorse, considering he missed his entire first year with the Halos. Only making 12 appearances with the Angels upon his return last year, Stephenson was expected to be a factor in the bullpen this year. Instead, the 33-year-old veteran opened the season on the IL and sounds like his season may already be in jeopardy.

Stephenson suffered an injury during a bullpen session a couple of weeks ago, and the updates from the team since haven't been encouraging. Speaking with reporters earlier this weekend, Angels general manager Perry Minasian provided an update on Stephenson's status, though it read as if it was only a matter of time before he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Robert Stephenson (elbow) saw Dr. Keith Meister. #Angels GM Perry Minasian said they'll have something soon but "he's got to decide what he wants to do." — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 27, 2026

Robert Stephenson's injury update is confirmation of what Angels fans were already expecting.

Any time a team is affording an injured player time before deciding on the path forward, the next step is almost always some form of surgery. It was Tommy John surgery that sidelined Stephenson in 2024, and even upon his return last year, he was dealing with nerve irritation during his recovery.

At the very least, it sounds like Angels fans shouldn't expect to see Stephenson in the bullpen anytime soon. That was confirmed with his placement on the 60-day IL. Even then, the severity of Stephenson's injury wasn't fully known. Taking Minasian at his word, it's fair to wonder if Stephenson pitches at all for the Angels this season.

If he doesn't, it's going to bring an unfortunate end to his time in Los Angeles. Since signing his contract with the Angels, Stephenson has only made 12 appearances out of the bullpen.

It's been a reminder of the risks surrounding the signing in the first place. Stephenson didn't exactly have the cleanest bill of health when the Angels. That's why his deal included a $2.5 million club option for 2027 if he spent over 130 consecutive days on the IL. Even at that price, it's hard for the Angels to have any justification in bringing Stephenson back after this season.