Angels just turned a simple Yankees trade into a potential bullpen steal

While baseball fans oftentimes focus on the blockbuster trades that transport stars into their favorite team's clubhouse, sometimes it's those under-the-radar deals that pay real dividends in the long run. That's what the Los Angeles Angels are hoping for from their latest trade with the New York Yankees.

The Angels sent cash considerations to the Bronx in exchange for left-handed reliever Jayvien Sandridge. The southpaw was designated for assignment by the Yankees earlier this week, and a deal with LA was finalized on Thursday afternoon. In order to make room on the roster, the Angels DFA'd recently acquired relief pitcher Osvaldo Bido. This is the second time in two days the Angels have added an ex-Yankees reliever to the roster.

As the Halos look to rebuild their bullpen, taking a low-risk flier on an arm like Sandridge is exactly the type of transaction that can pay off — both in 2026 and beyond. Sandridge is pre-arbitration eligible and has two minor-league options remaining, meaning he'll be paid the league minimum and can be sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake while remaining on the Angels' 40-man roster. This is a win-win for Perry Minasian and the Angels front office.

Angels trade with Yankees brings high-upside reliever Jayvien Sandridge to Anaheim

You won't find much of a track record for Sandridge. The hard-throwing lefty has just one game of Major League experience under his belt in which he faced six batters, walked two, struck out two others, and allowed two runs on one hit.

The #Angels have acquired LHP Jayvien Sandridge from the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations.



In a corresponding 40-man roster move, RHP Osvaldo Bido was designated for assignment. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) January 29, 2026

But while his big-league résumé is rather incomplete, Sandridge has put up some impressive numbers throughout his Minor League career. Last season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he struck out 47 batters in 31⅔ innings of work. Unfortunately, as good as his strikeout stuff is, it also comes with a lot of free passes. Sandridge posted a 12% walk rate last season and will have to get his control in check if he hopes to crack the active roster.

If Mike Maddux and the Angels' coaching staff can help Sandridge keep the base paths clear of free runners, this has the makings of a shrewd trade that could pay off in the long run. Time will tell, but Angels fans should appreciate this low-risk addition to the roster.