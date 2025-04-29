The Angels are looking high-and-low for bullpen help, but have not considered the player that made it to the big leagues faster than anybody else in his draft class. Chase Silseth is getting passed over by Angels evaluators in lieu of unproven prospects and flamed-out veterans for a major league roster spot. He was once a highly-touted prospect who they gave a rotation job to in each of the past two seasons, but now he cannot crack a bullpen that could desperately use a competent pitcher.

Angels' latest bullpen shake-ups are a harsh reality for past big league contributor

Chase Silseth's splitter looked nasty tonight, producing strikeouts against Will Smith, Hyeseong Kim, Michael Conforto and Alex Freeland.



That pitch was his best offering in 2023 (34.5% whiff rate and .190 xwOBA) when he was last truly healthy on a big-league mound.

Here is the list of pitchers that the Angels have used instead of Chase Silseth this season: Ian Anderson, Carl Edwards Jr., Víctor Mederos (who was sent to High-A), José Fermin, Michael Darrell-Hicks, Caden Dana, and Jake Eder. That's not even including the Angels selecting Ryan Johnson and his 0 pitches thrown at the professional level, and Garrett McDaniels who only had three career innings pitched at Double-A or higher instead of Silseth after spring training.

Silseth, an 11th round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, had a good 2023 season for the Angels and showed some flashes during his 28.2 innings pitched in the 2022 season. He's made 17 big league starts in his career, and in theory his stuff would play better out of the bullpen. It's baffling that he cannot find a spot in the Angels' pitching staff that cannot make hitters whiff whatsoever (their K/9 is still ranked 27th in the league).

Well, Silseth must be pitching poorly at Triple-A then? Think again! In the incredibly hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Silseth has only allowed 15 hits (just one home run) in his 22.1 innings pitched. Of Bees' pitchers, Silseth has an above average ERA, K/9, WHIP, and FIP. Results-wise-- he's had three bad starts, but three really good starts. You can nitpick some of his stats, mostly his BB%, but you cannot say with a straight face that he would not be more effective than guys like Edwards Jr., Eder and Mederos given Silseth's stuff and prior MLB experience.

Ron Washington did not give Silseth a glowing report when he was optioned down to the minors, and it feels like the Angels skipper is keeping him in the doghouse. His body language and his overall comportment in spring training was bad, but they overlooked that with Reid Detmers? The reality is that Silseth is a dynamic, fresh arm who should be frustrated (and hopefully motivated) that he is not receiving a call-up.

