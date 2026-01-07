Angels’ latest free agency prediction is risky — but it just might work

One of the biggest Achilles' heels of the 2025 Los Angeles Angels was the starting rotation. The unit finished with a 4.91 ERA, third-worst in baseball. Youngsters like Jack Kochanowicz struggled, and veterans like Kyle Hendricks and Tyler Anderson seemed to be running on fumes.

Last winter's big free-agent acquisition, Yusei Kikuchi, was brought in to be the staff ace. While he had his moments, ultimately, Kikuchi was miscast in the role. That's not as bad as it seems. Kikuchi had looked like a back-of-the-rotation starter for the majority of his career, and in 2025, he showed that at least some of the improvements he made with the Houston Astros stuck.

With Kikuchi and Jose Soriano as the holdovers, the reinsertion of Reid Detmers into the rotation, and the acquisition of Grayson Rodriguez, the Angels have a solid two through five. What's missing is a true rotation leader, and Bleacher Report's latest free agent prediction could have them landing one in Zac Gallen, if they're willing to roll the dice.

The Angels could land the ace they seek if they're willing to gamble on Zac Gallen

Typically, the Angels have been reluctant to hand out big-money contracts to starting pitchers. Given their history, that's somewhat understandable. Gallen, however, might be able to be had for a discount.

The 30-year-old righty showed some concerning signs in 2025. He saw his strikeouts decrease to a career-worst 8.20 K/9, and at the same time, his home run rate skyrocketed to an uncomfortable 1.45 HR/9.

In the three years prior, however, Gallen was a legitimate top-end starter. From 2022 through 2024, Gallen logged the 12th most innings in baseball with 542 frames. He also had the 13th-best ERA among qualified starters, coming in at 3.20. The 12.2 fWAR he produced over that span sits just behind fellow free-agent Framber Valdez (12.5 fWAR) and was the seventh-best mark in the majors.

This isn't the first time that Gallen has been predicted to be a perfect fit for the Angels, and by all accounts, the club is actively monitoring the free agent starter market. They won't pony up for Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez, but Gallen could be right in their wheelhouse.

The disappointing 2025 could force him into the type of short-term, high-AAV, opt-out-laden deal that has become en vogue around the league. Jack Flaherty signed one of those with the Detroit Tigers last offseason, coming off a stronger year than what Gallen put up. Michael King returned to the Padres earlier this season on a similar deal.

If the Halos can land Gallen in this fashion, it could dramatically transform their rotation from a middle-of-the-pack unit at best to one of the best combinations of starters in the league. That means assuming risk, and it comes with some serious downside. With Perry Minasian and Kurt Suzuki both on expiring contracts, they really have nothing left to lose and should be very open to this high-upside play.