Angels' latest signing sends potential future Hall of Fame closer back to LA

The Angels just made their first bullpen addition of the offseason, and it's a big one. Their new closer in 2025 will be a potential future Hall of Famer in Kenley Jansen, as he will reportedly be brought in on a one-year, $10 million deal. The Angels' most pressing need remaining was to add a back-end arm, and Jansen's 447 career saves are the most amongst active players and 4th most all time. The 37-year-old was a catcher two decades ago, but eventually converted to a pitcher and then went on to pitch for 12 seasons with the Dodgers, 1 with the Braves, and 2 with the Red Sox.

In order to catapult himself further in the all time saves leaders list, Jansen was holding out for a contract from a team looking for him to come in to shut the door in the 9th inning. Jansen will be the new Angels closer, replacing Ben Joyce. The bullpen will be better organized this way, as Joyce will return to a set-up role with the opportunity to continue pitching in save opportunities on days where Jansen is burned. Once Robert Stephenson returns from the 60-Day Injured List, a Jansen, Joyce, Stephenson, Burke, Zeferjahn, Quijada-led bullpen could be a solid group. Don't expect Minasian to end here, though.

After inking Jansen to a $10 million deal, the Angels have a little over $20 million remaining in payroll before they would be pas the luxury tax threshold. Perry Minasian reportedly told an agent or two that the team had 2-3 bullpen spots to fill, so some of that remaining budget assuredly will be spent on at least one more reliever. A perfect piece would be adding David Robertson, as he is perhaps the league's most preeminent set-up man and the best remaining non-starting pitcher. Phil Maton and Andrew Chafin were names floated before as possible fits, and there are other middle relief options out there like Buck Farmer and Brooks Raley. Signing Jansen takes the Angels out of the running for Robert Suarez and Kyle Finnegan.

The corresponding major league roster move will likely be to option Hans Crouse to the minors after spring training. After signing Jansen and Yoán Moncada, the Angels will need officially send Stephenson to the 60-Day IL and DFA another player.

Jansen is a beloved Dodgers figure, as he made 3 All Star teams with LAD, was a member of their 2020 championship team, and was a stalwart of their bullpen for years. Unsurprisingly, Minasian might have liked what he saw out of Jansen during his lone season with Atlanta -- as he led the National League with 41 saves in 2022. His last 2 seasons with the Red Sox were pretty rocky, he ended up leaving the 2024 team with a week left in the season which irked many within that organization. On the mound, he would largely get the job done with Boston. However, he is one to enter games without his best stuff, put guys on base, then turn up his velocity once things started getting dicey. Not the most pleasant experience for fans.

Jansen is no spring chicken, and is one to be dealing with nagging injuries of late. However, his cutter remains one of the most dominant pitches in baseballs and he can rack up strikeouts when he's right. When he's off, he will walk guys and get barreled up. Jansen is a vocal guy, and will make his voice heard in the clubhouse and in front of the media. He wants to compete and win, and if things are not going well for the Angels record-wise he could be one to post some interesting quotes. All that being said, he is worth the risk for the Angels and could be a solid addition to this group of veteran leaders and young, talented core pieces the Angels have assembled for 2025.

