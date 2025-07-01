Angels' latest transaction could mean the team is returning their struggling slugger

As Angels fans know, the team needs more production out of their non-stars if the team is to finally win their battle against their dreaded opponent: a .500 team record. The lineup is certainly star-studded when it boasts Zach Neto, Mike Trout, Nolan Schanuel, Logan O'Hoppe (sometimes), Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Christian Moore. The periphery of their lineup needs to improve. Luis Rengifo has done better as of late, but other than that there has not been much of a development.

The Angels are desperately missing players like Yoán Moncada, Chris Taylor and an optimal version of Jorge Soler that they have not seen yet. Well, it appears that the RF/DH is on the doorstep of coming back for redemption.

The Angels optioned Scott Kingery today.



No corresponding move, but Jorge Soler did say the other day that he was very close to being ready. And he did travel to Atlanta. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 30, 2025

The Angels demoted their super-utility man in Scott Kingery down to Triple-A Salt Lake today. The former second round pick had three MiLB options left, and the team exercised one of those to clear room for somebody. There was no corresponding move announced, but there's been some speculation...

Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register: "Jorge Soler (back tightness) continued to take batting practice on the field. Soler said on Saturday that he could be returning soon. Soler was scheduled to travel with the team to Atlanta." Fletcher is surmising that Soler could take part in a series against his former team, which makes sense. Taylor is still weeks away from his hand healing, and Moncada was sent to Arizona recently which indicates his timetable to return is still incredibly unclear. Soler is the only other position player the Angels have on the injured list.

Angels fans are hoping his mini-vacation on the injured list will awaken Soler. The slugger was experiencing soreness in both his back and groin, perhaps from needing to actually play defense with regularity, and his production cratered. In the month of June, Soler slashed .119/.196/.119 in 14 games played. If you're curious, Kingery slashed .136/.174/.136 in 12 games played this month.

A fresh Soler might take this lineup from great to elite. Or, he might just boost his trade value and the team can dump his salary on a team desperate for a DH. Either way, a turnaround would be much appreciated from a team that needs the sum of it's parts to be greater than the whole if they are to actually contend this season.

