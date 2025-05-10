A few days ago, the Angels seemed like a group that was once again destined to be dead by the All-Star break. While that possibility is very much still on the table, a series win against a solid Blue Jays squad has once again sparked some hope for the Angels and their fans.

Perhaps the only team disappointing their fanbase more than the Angels is the Baltimore Orioles. After a playoff appearance the past two years, their young squad was projected to take a step forward this season only to be sitting 7.5 games behind in the AL East with a 13-23 record.

Angels look to turn season around against the disappointing Baltimore Orioles

Much like the Angels, the Orioles have struggled to find reliable pitching. In fact, per FanGraphs, the Angels' rotation has been worth 1.2 fWAR while the Orioles' starters are dead last with -0.2 fWAR. Both rotations' jobs got harder as the teams made moved on Friday afternoon. Tyler O'Neill was activated from the IL for the O's, adding a big power bat back to their lineup. The Angels called Matthew Lugo, their no. 13 rated prospect and prized jewel of last year's Luis García trade, up for his MLB debut this weekend. Whether in the lineup or off the bench, Lugo offers plus power for the Halos even if his is still a bit raw as a player.

On Friday night, we'll see a couple of veterans take the mound as Kyle Hendricks looks to start the series strong for the Halos. He'll face off against Tomoyuki Sugano, who is both a rookie and one of the most experienced starting pitchers in the world. At 35-years-old, he will be making his 8th appearance in MLB, but the 289th of his full career. The lone bright spot in the Orioles' rotation, Sugano represents their best chance for a win against the Halos as he sports a 3.00 ERA despite poor strikeout numbers.

The second game of the series features Jack Kochanowicz against another veteran in Kyle Gibson. It has been a lackluster season for Kochanowicz, as his inability to punch batters out has gotten him into some trouble. Plus, his walk numbers have more than doubled from his stellar rookie campaign. The Orioles offer a great chance for a "get right" game, as they rank 28th in MLB in walks. If Kochanowicz can successfully command his pitches, he should be able to get more swing-and-misses than usual.

Gibson has been a disaster in his two starts for the O's, allowing 12 runs in just 7.2 innings. Hitters have teed off on him, and an Angels' offense that is starting to come to life should be jumping on Gibson as soon as first pitch is delivered.

Sunday will be Angels' ace (stretching the definition here) Tyler Anderson. He is continuing to find success as a Halo, and is currently on pace for another All-Star appearance. While the rest of the rotation has been spotty, Anderson has been a source of reliability. He has not allowed more than three runs in any start, and has managed at least five innings each time he's taken the bump.

The Orioles will be sending Zach Eflin out opposite Anderson in what should be the best matchup of the series. In his three starts this season, Eflin has gone six innings in each, allowing 2, 3, and 1 run respectively. Advanced stats point to some luck for Eflin thus far, but overall the Angels will have their work cut out for them if they head into Sunday with a tied series.

In totality, this series feels like a true test for this Halo squad. If the same team that took two of three against Toronto can show up at The Big A, there is no reason they can't sweep this abysmal O's team. If the lineup from the weeks prior shows up, the Orioles may be the one leaving this weekend feeling as though their season is turning around.

