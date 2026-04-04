Angels make subtle trade with Braves that quietly reshapes their strategy

The Los Angeles Angels announced a rather innocuous trade with the Atlanta Braves on Friday evening, but it could have a significant impact down the road.

The Angels shipped right-handed relief pitcher Victor Mederos to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for international signing bonus pool space. According to MLB insider Francys Romero, that amount is $250,000, and brings the Halos' total bonus pool remaining to $600,000 through the balance of the signing period that ends in mid-December.

The Angels received $250,000 in international bonus pool money from the Braves in the trade for RHP Víctor Mederos, per sources.



Now, the Angels have increased it to nearly $600,000 for the remainder of the international period, through December 15. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 3, 2026

The high point of the international signing period began back in January. Typically, teams and players already have agreements in place for quite some time before the signing period officially opens, but there are occasions when those negotiations break down, meaning that certain international prospects who were thought to be unavailable at the time linger on the open market. Perhaps the Angels will be able to find a diamond in the rough.

Angels trade reliever Victor Mederos to Braves for international bonus pool

The Angels biggest international agreement came earlier this year when the signing period opened. The Halos agreed to a $2 million contract with shortstop Jeyson Horton, the No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and one of the top infielders in the 2026 class. Horton is slotted just outside the Angels' top-20 prospects and is expected to begin his professional career in the Dominican Summer League later this year.

The Angels were allotted $6,261,600 of international bonus pool space when the signing period began back in January, and the additional $250,000 could help LA to land another top prospect. Some eligibility rules govern the international signing period. Players must turn 16 years old before they sign and be 17 before September 1.

The money cannot be carried over to the following season, so this is a use-it or lose-it situation for the Halos. How they allocate the remainder of their international bonus pool money will be something to keep an eye on moving forward.

As for Mederos, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, he had yet to appear in a Major League game for Los Angeles this season. He'd spent the last three seasons with the Angels and registered a total of 12 appearances, including three starts.