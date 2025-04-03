Angels make trade with Braves to throw them a bone after horrible start to 2025

Few teams make more trades with each other quite like the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves; recently, anyway. Prior to Monday, the two had come together on four deals dating back to the Griffin Canning-Jorge Soler swap, which only just happened in October of 2024.

Currently, the two squads are flip-flopped in the standings from where they're both projected to be and where they're almost guaranteed to finish the season in. The Braves are 0-7 (somehow!) and comfortably in the cellar of the National League East, while the Angels have looked surprisingly competent and are 4-2, good for second in the AL West.

On Monday, the Angels, clearly feeling bad for the Braves and looking to send some reinforcements their way, shipped minor league pitcher Michael Petersen to Atlanta for the frequently-traded cash considerations. He had only just been designated for assignment after the Halos acquired Jake Eder from the Chicago White Sox.

Angels trade Michael Petersen to the Braves for cash

Petersen is a unique pitcher for a multitude of reasons. First off, he hails from the United Kingdom, which is not something many active players in pro ball can say. Also, he stands at 6-foot-7, which also makes him something of an outlier.

To date, the 30-year-old has 16 games of big league experience, all coming this past season. He pitched 19.2 innings between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins, posting a combined 5.95 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks along the way. He didn't show much to provide hope in his Dodgers stint, but the 3.70 FIP he left the Marlins with is at least something.

It's also worth noting that he had a sparkling 1.64 ERA in 35 appearances for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate this past year. In that time, he struck out 12 batters per nine innings while boasting a dazzling 0.3 HR/9 rate. For good measure, he also racked up 10 saves, which is by far the most he's ever had in his career.

Prior to his DFA by the Angels, Petersen made five spring outings for the club, striking out seven and walking two across 5.2 innings of work. He's your run-of-the-mill minor league filler type of pitcher, which is why he's already been optioned to Triple-A by the Braves.

To be clear, functioning as high-minors depth is a role that needs to be filled in every single team's farm system. Petersen may be in a role like this right now, but that's precisely why he's bounced around to so many teams dating back to his pro debut in 2015. He's suited up in the minor league systems of the Brewers, Rockies, Marlins, Dodgers, and Angels systems. Experienced depth is always going to be needed, so here's to hoping he found a long-term home in Atlanta.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout