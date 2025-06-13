Angels massive Christian Moore decision indicates push for contention

As Angels fans were desperate for more baseball during Thursday's off day, Perry Minasian gave them something ever better when he called up top prospect and 2024 first round pick Christian Moore. Eyebrows within the Halo fan base began to peak when Matthew Lugo was optioned, and it was around 5:00 pm that the dreams came true.

A staple of Minasian's tenure as general manager has been aggressive promotions, and Moore joins the likes of Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Ryan Johnson (who is making noise in the minors now) by debuting less than a year after the Angels invested their future in him.

After a solid Spring Training, some fans wanted Moore to break camp as the starting second baseman for the Angels. Obviously, the team's front office did not agree and sent Moore down to Double-A. He was okay there, but absolutely took off once he was promoted to Salt Lake City, one step away from the big leagues.

In Triple-A, Moore slashed .350/.424..575 while hitting four home runs, four doubles, and a triple. He was also able to earn ten walks in 92 plate appearaces, a solid mark for the soon-to-be Angels' rookie. Playing second base, the Angels hope that this weekend's series against the Baltimore Orioles is the debut for the next ten year's of the Neto-Moore double play combination.

HE DID IT AGAIN!



Christian Moore homers in the first inning for the second straight game! pic.twitter.com/fmFtT7Y0xp — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) June 12, 2025

This move signals more than just a prospect who has proven he deserves a shot in the big leagues, though. It is a clear indication from the Angels that they believe this team has a chance to make some legitimate noise in the second half of the season. With Moore presumably becoming the everyday second baseman, it pushes Luis Rengifo to the bench (or worse). Rengifo has been one of the worst hitters in all of major league baseball this season, posting an OPS+ of 41. So even with Moore likely having some typical rookie struggles, he will very likely be a massive upgrade at the plate for an Angels' lineup that has struggled to produce in the bottom half of the lineup.

Sitting second in the American League West and only four games behind the Houston Astros, the Angels are absolutely going for it. Instead of making a big trade, they instead are calling up one of the best prospects in all of baseball. Christian Moore has a chance to become another staple of this young core over the next few years, and can be apart of a potentially special Angels team for the remainder of the 2025 season in Anaheim.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout