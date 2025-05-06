It was only a few weeks ago that Mike Trout and the LA Angels were slugging their way to wins. But now, another season of disappointment is staring Angels fans in the eyes, both in the standings and surrounding the franchise's greatest player.

Trout found himself back on the IL last week with a bone bruise in his left knee - the same knee that caused him to miss most of 2024. The good news with this (seemingly) was that he avoided anything major. No structural damage felt like a win for most Angels fans. But, like always, a cloud of uncertainty has surrounded the injury.

When Trout first hit the IL, the communication surrounding the bone bruise was largely unconcerned and precautionary. After being placed on the IL, Trout told reporters he was already feeling better and "It’s way better than what happened last year. Just looking at the MRI, structurally it’s all good. Just bruising around the bones. Just let that thing calm down and be good to go.”

Minasian was clearly under a different line of thinking, admitting he had "no idea" when Trout would be back, explaining that until he is able to run comfortably, there will be no timetable.

Now, admittedly, there likely was not a single Angels fan who heard Trout's words and felt relieved. Whether it be a 2021 calf strain, a 2023 fracture in his hamate bone, or his 2024 torn meniscus, fans are used to this. However, the lack of cohesion between Trout and Minasian points at a larger problem.

Over the past half decade, Angels fans have grown incredibly used to not trusting the words of Minasan when it comes to injuries. His messaging his oftentimes murky and disinterested no matter the topic. The "no idea" quote caught flames among the fan base, probably for two reasons. The first is that it indicated that, once again, Trout is going to be missing more time than we were originally told.

The second, and much for important reason, is because it has been the most honest thing Minasian has said during his tenure as the Angels' general manager. Because with each passing day, it is clearer and clearer that he has no idea what he is doing. Fans can (and should) hate on Arte Moreno, but Minasian has run out of excuses, and the press conference he gave Friday is as indicative of that as any signing, hiring, or trade he has made.

Maybe Trout does come back by the end of his IL stint, like Minasian I have no idea. But the constant flaws in communication between player and front office, and from them to the reporters, is an all too familiar feeling for a tortured fan base in Anaheim.

