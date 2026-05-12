Angels must absolutely target this executive to replace Perry Minasian once he moves on

With the Los Angeles Angels struggling yet again, the spotlight on general manager Perry Minasian is only going to grow brighter. It seems like his days with the Angels are numbered since his contract is expiring at the end of the 2026 season.

Minasian has grown more defensive as of late, and his sunny appraisal of where the Angels are at simply does not match reality. It’s the job of an executive to be optimistic, but they have to be living in reality. If they aren’t, then the team has no chance of success, and it’s been a long time since the Angels have had an objectively successful season.

The question is likely going to turn to who will replace Minasian? If the Angels have any sense at all, they should target one executive who has a proven track record of success.

Angels should go after Kim Ng once Perry Minasian finally departs

Former Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng would be a great choice. She began her career with the New York Yankees and learned under Brian Cashman. She went on to join the Los Angeles Dodgers for a while and was interviewed to become the team’s GM in 2005. Eventually, she worked in the front office for Major League Baseball and reported to Joe Torre.

She finally got her chance to be the first female general manager in MLB in 2020 when the Marlins hired her. Ng inherited a team that won 57 games in 2019 and 63 games in 2018. Discounting the shortened 60-game season in 2020, Miami had not made the playoffs since 2003, when the Marlins won the World Series.

She was entering a dumpster fire and got things turned around. The turnaround was gradual as the Marlins won 67 games in 2021 and 69 games in 2022, but by 2023, the Marlins went 84-78 and made it to the playoffs. They were eliminated in the Wild Card round, but it was still impressive that Ng was able to oversee that change in fortunes for the club.

Sadly, instead of rewarding Ng for this, the Marlins tried to demote her. She learned that Miami sought to hire a president of baseball operations and that she was not going to be considered for the role, so she decided to leave the Marlins.

Now she is the commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball, a women’s professional softball league. Maybe Ng is content in her new role and does not want to get back into MLB, but the Angels would be wise to at least kick the tires and see if she has any interest.

The Angels are in a similar situation to where the Marlins were when Ng took over. She had that team in the playoffs in a few seasons, so if she could do that in Miami, there’s reason to believe she could do the same for the Angels, a team that has not been to the playoffs since 2014.