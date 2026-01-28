Angels must defy expectations and bring the top remaining free agent to Anaheim

Los Angeles Angels' general manager Perry Minasian hasn't done much to invoke a lot of excitement from the loyal fans in Anaheim this offseason. Trading Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez was lauded as a win, but that was largely due to the money the team could save and the four years of team control attached to former Baltimore Orioles starter.

The Angels haven't made any impactful moves since then, but luckily they still have one final chance at saving their offseason by signing free agent pitcher Zac Gallen.

Gallen, despite two top-5 Cy Young finishes this decade, is still waiting for a deal in free agency. The Arizona Diamondbacks have shown little interest, and he (along with Framber Valdez) are the only two pitchers left on the open market with the claim of being the ace of staff. The Angels should do everything they can to bring Gallen to Anaheim.

Zac Gallen should be high on the Angels' wishlist while he lingers on the free agent market

Despite his prolonged free agency, Gallen threw nearly 200 innings last season with 175 strikeouts. In his worst season since his ascension to frontline starter, Gallen still posted 1.1 WAR and was third in the National League in innings pitched. There are plenty of reasons to believe he can bounce back in 2026.

New pitching coach Mike Maddux has a reputation as one of the best pitching coaches in the league, and if there's someone that can rejuvenate Gallen's pitch mix, it's him. Some of the fixes Gallen can make are obvious, but Maddux is the mad scientist needed to bring him back to his Cy Young form.

Gallen just turned 30 years old and is still in what most observers would consider to be the prime of his career. Having a pitcher like that culd genuinely help the Angels contend in the years to come. With the young core in place in Anaheim, Gallen has a chance to finally be the ace the Angels have needed for over a decade.

Gallen may not want to pitch in Anaheim, and Arte Moreno may not want to pay up for a pitcher of his caliber. Nevertheless Minasian should be doing everything he can to convince both parties that Gallen starting for the Angels on Opening Day is a great solution for everyone.