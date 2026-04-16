Angels must keep pace in AL West to avoid unwanted trade rumors swirling in July

It's early, but the Los Angeles Angels are playing some inspiring baseball. The American League West has proved to be crowded during the first three weeks of the regular season, and LA is hovering near the top. The team's success is largely due to José Soriano's dominance, and it's a reminder of one thing the Halos should be looking to avoid in July.

It's been quite some time since the Angels have reached the trade deadline as a true contender. For that reason, the Halos often been one of the first sellers that contending teams circle when the calendar flips to July. If the Angels fall out of contention by midseason, there's certainly going to be an uptick in suggested trade proposals involving their newfound ace.

Soriano is the exact type of pitcher that contending teams will be begging for in July. He's only 27 years old and under team control through the 2028 season. He's flashed signs early this season, and teams are likely to be salivating at the thought of trading for him. If the Angels are sellers at the deadline, they would rightfully have a hefty asking price for Soriano.

José Soriano's future with the Angels should be clear

In a scenario where a team sends the Angels a Godfather-type offer, it would be hard for LA to turn down that deal. The Angels' farm system is in need of a jolt, and there's certainly an avenue involving a Soriano trade that revives it.

That doesn't mean it would be the right path for the Angels, however. Regardless of the Halos' legitimacy as a contender this season, the season should be aimed toward identifying pieces who could be long-term answers on their roster. That reality holds especially true for the starting rotation, where the Angels have some pitching prospects with high ceilings, but also low floors.

The easiest way for the Angels to avoid the Soriano trade speculation would be to keep winning. As long as they are hovering around first place in the division, the team won't trade Soriano. Giving Arte Moreno the benefit of the doubt is always risky business, but even that scenario feels like a step too far.

But even if they do turn into a traditional seller by the deadline, there's still a case to be made that they should hold onto Soriano. If he's truly ascending toward becoming an ace, he could play a pivotal role in the Angels' future.