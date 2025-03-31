Angels News: 1 DFA'd reliever returns to LAA, 1 is claimed by a division rival

The Angels were incredibly busy right before Opening Day when they re-shuffled their roster, and bullpen in particular. Besides Mickey Moniak and the players optioned to the minor leagues, two of the casualties were left-handed pitchers José Quijada and Ángel Perdomo. They were designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Nicky Lopez and Ryan Johnson, and one was returned and one was snatched up. Quijada is heading to Triple-A Salt Lake, while Perdomo is heading to Triple-A Sacramento...oh wait that's the Athletics' major league team. Sorry about that confusion.

Quijada was retained by the Angels and will work on regaining his fastball velocity, as well as further develop his arsenal. In Quijada's last outing of spring training, he was mixing in his changeup and slider more often than he would in what felt like a last-ditch effort to show the Angels' evaluators that he is actively trying to enhance his pitch mix. It's kind of astounding that Quijada has gotten this far in his career without mixing in more off-speeds, and perhaps his DFA will allow him to grow more as a pitcher.

Yes, Perdomo is going to crack a major league roster, and to a division rival to boot. Granted, he will be pitching in a minor league stadium, but he is back on a major league roster. The Athletics grabbed the tall lefty and will see if he sticks in their bullpen alongside Mason Miller, José Leclerc, Tyler Ferguson, and co. The Angels might rue the day they got rid of Perdomo, as he might terrorize them in the division this season! Perdomo could find himself in DFA Limbo, as many relievers often do if they are waived multiple times in a short timeframe. The Angels got rid of him very soon after they traded cash or player to be named later from the Braves.

The Angels needed to add Nicky Lopez, who has yet to make his Angels debut, and Ryan Johnson, who was left out an inning too long by Ron Washington on Opening Day and was hit around a bit. Ultimately, Johnson and Garrett McDaniels took Quijada and Perdomo's spots on the Angels' roster and in their bullpen, which indicates that they want a younger group comprising that unit.