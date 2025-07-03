Angels News: 2 LAA players become free agents, released pitcher re-signs with Reds

The Angels, once more, are attempting to shore up the organizational depth around their star players as they attempt a run at their first playoff berth since 2014. The Halos currently roster Kevin Newman, Gustavo Campero and Lamonte Wade Jr. as bench players who will occasionally spell their lineup regulars. Besides those three, the Angels have given at bats to players like Kyren Paris, Chris Taylor, Matthew Lugo, Tim Anderson, Scott Kingery and Niko Kavadas this year. Two other position players also logged plate appearances, but both are now out of the organization.

Two members of the 2025 Los Angeles Angels are free agents now -- Nicky Lopez and J.D. Davis. Per FanSided's Robert Murray, Lopez opted out of his minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per Angels MiLB, Davis was released while playing for the Salt Lake Bees in Triple-A.

Veteran infielder Nicky Lopez is opting out of his minor-league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks today. The 2024 Gold Glove finalist will hit the open market. https://t.co/4dddEsvtM1 — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 1, 2025

Nicky Lopez and J.D. Davis were brought in this offseason for far different reasons. Lopez was acquired purely for defensive purposes, as the 30-year-old has flashed elite defense across multiple positions throughout his career. Lopez was a finalist for an American League Gold Glove award for his play at second base last season with the Chicago White Sox, and any production at the plate would have been much-appreciated... but not expected. Davis represented a back-up first baseman option, insurance on Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo at the hot corner, and is well-renowned for his ability to put balls in seats. Lopez signed a MLB deal and Davis a MiLB deal with the Angels during the offseason.

After an Angels' 40-man and MLB roster spot opened up just days before Opening Day, after the surprising release of Mickey Moniak, Lopez was brought in to round out the bench for the Halos...and round out the bench he did! He received just one start and appeared in only five games (once as a pitcher) before the Angels designated him for assignment. He went 0-6 at the plate in his tenure with the team, and pumped in some 61-67 MPH cheddar on the mound in the Angels' Opening Day blowout loss to the White Sox.

It's been a whirlwind year for Lopez. He signed with the Chicago Cubs in February, but opted out of his contract when he did not make their Opening Day roster. After being cast off by the Halos, Lopezthen re-signed with the Cubs on a MLB deal. After 14 games and slashing .056/.227/.056/.283, the two sides parted ways yet again. Lopez picked up with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but never appeared in the major leagues for the Snakes.

Davis, meanwhile, went 1-9 at the plate for the 2025 Halos -- with the one hit being a single. He started in just two MLB games and appeared in five this season. In 50 games for the Bees, Davis slashed .294/.371/.524/.895 in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Speaking of getting released while playing for the Salt Lake Bees, Buck Farmer has a new home! The Angels brought in Farmer after he was released from the Atlanta Braves following five appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett. In 12 innings for the Bees, Farmer posted a 9.00 ERA, 4.42 FIP and a 1.92 WHIP. He recorded two saves and blew two saves before he was released, with his last outing occurring on June 13th. The Reds are taking a flier on Farmer via a MiLB deal. Farmer is currently at Cincinnati's spring training complex in Arizona, but it is expected that he will report to Triple-A Louisville soon.

Farmer was a solid contributor for the Reds from 2022 to 2024, especially last year when he posted a 3.04 ERA in 61 games. In his 11 MLB seasons between the Detroit Tigers and Reds, the 34-year-old has a 4.71 ERA, 4.65 FIP and 1.40 WHIP.

As Terry Francona's squad navigates their season that is encountering myriad injuries to both their rotation and bullpen, Farmer might find a path back to the big leagues should he get back to his old ways with the Bats.

