Angels News: Bidding farewell to three castoffs during the Angels' roster shuffling

Matt Thaiss, Ryan Miller, and Guillo Zuñiga's tenures with the Angels are over. After designating Miller and Zuñiga for assignment, they were outright released from the team after passing through waivers. Thaiss will likely be cast off as well -- either through a trade where another team throws the Angels cash or a low-level prospect to secure his services, or a release. There still remains a slight possibility that Thaiss resigns with the Angels on a minor league deal at some point this offseason if there is not a viable market for him. Thaiss ran out of minor league options, a major cause for his DFA.

Thaiss, a former first round pick out of the University of Virginia, played off-and-on with the Angels over the past six seasons at five different positions. Thaiss' rookie season in 2019, he played 53 games between third and first base despite being a primary catcher in college. He began catching at the big league level in 2022, and only caught last season.

The 29-year-old has a smooth left-handed swing and a unique approach at the plate, where he sees a lot of pitches, does not chase outside the zone, and draws walks at a high clip. His smooth swing failed him last season, and he posted a higher OBP than SLG. Other than blocking balls, his defensive metrics were all below average. The Angels were tantalized by Travis d'Arnaud's makeup, veteran presence, ample big league experience, and in-game power.

The Angels are cleaning house following their 99-loss season

Ryan Miller and Guillo Zuñiga were both acquired by the Angels before the 2024 season. The Angels selected Ryan Miller in the minor league phase of the Rule-5 Draft, and they sent the St. Louis Cardinals cash considerations for Zuñiga. Miller has some choppy mechanics and an interesting pitch mix. Other than an upper-90s sinker, Zuñiga also did not turn a lot of heads for the Angels last season. Releasing Zuñiga was a bit of a surprise, as he is still only 26-years-old and flashed signs that he could turn into a solid bullpen option down the road. It's difficult to teach 97mph sinkers. Both pitchers posted an intriguing 110 Stuff+ but did not post great results.

The Angels are looking to raise the floor of their depth options next season by way of an ultra-aggressive offseason. They are making signings and trades more often than any other team in the league right now.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout