Angels News: Chuckie Robinson to LAD, José Fermin's throwing, Tim Anderson released

The Angels' 40-man and active roster are constantly changing these days as the team receives some positive injury updates. Robert Stephenson is back, although there is definitely a chance that he might need to hit the injured list again. Yesterday, Mike Trout played in his first game since April 30th after getting activated off the 10-day injured list. Finally, before either of those transactions occurred, Logan O'Hoppe avoided hitting the 7-day injured list after taking a backswing to the helmet against the Yankees. O'Hoppe's health allowed the Angels to whittle down their 40-man roster to make room for Stephenson.

Chuckie Robinson claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bolstering their catching depth with yet another former Angels backstop. A few months after re-signing Chris Okey, who spent a few days on the Angels' major league roster roster back in 2023, the Dodgers claimed Chuckie Robinson off waivers from the Halos.

Robinson was designated for assignment to make room for Stephenson, who needed to be taken off the 60-day injured list before being added to the active roster. The Angels deemed that they did not need to carry a third catcher on their 40-man roster after O'Hoppe received clearance to play following a brief injury scare. Sebastián Rivero is the de facto third catcher in the organization now, although he remains off the 40-man.

Angels' reliever José Fermin is back in game-action

MLB.com ranks José Fermin as the no. 20 prospect in the Angels' pipeline, and he is being sent to the team's complex in Tempe, AZ as he make his way through his throwing program in the ACL.

The 23-year-old logged 7.2 innings in The Show to mixed results before going down with right elbow impingement. Fermin flashed some great stuff, but it seems likely that the team will use one of his three remaining minor league options once he is ready to be activated...assuming all goes well with his rehab assignment.

Héctor Neris, Hunter Strickland and Connor Brogdon have 0 MiLB options, and it's no guarantee that Fermin will pitch better than any of them given that he left with a 5.87 BB/9 and allowed two home runs in his nine appearances. If Stephenson does need to go back to the IL in the next couple of days, Fermin will undoubtedly not be ready in time to take his place. Perhaps the Angels would replace Stephenson with Sam Bachman?

Tim Anderson officially released by the Angels following his DFA

The Angels wanted to bolster their bench by bringing up Scott Kingery and they needed to designate Tim Anderson for assignment to make room. Kingery currently provides the team with more positional versatility (the Angels desperately need centerfielders, especially from a veteran) and has shown far more upside at the plate than Anderson this season. Kingery has been crushing it for the Salt Lake Bees this season, and it's hard to fathom he can do worse than Anderson's numbers: .205/.258/.241/.499... .036 ISO... 32.2% K%... 3.3% BB%.

Given Timmy A's steep offensive decline and injury history, he will likely settle for another MiLB deal, like he did with LAA during the offseason. Anderson did provide the Angels with above average defensive value this season, and many teams could use a fielder like him on their Triple-A team in case they have a middle infielder go down with an injury. The Angels will filter in Kingery, Luis Rengifo, Kevin Newman and Chris Taylor at second base now that Anderson's a free agent.

The Angels re-signed Shaun Anderson to a minor league deal. The reliever became a free agent after getting his DFA, so it will be interesting to monitor if the Angels want another reunion with an 'Anderson.'

