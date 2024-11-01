Angels news: Contreras leaves, Grichuk's a free agent, Giants hire a Minasian as GM

Roansy Contreras was evidently designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, and subsequently claimed by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers added Contreras to their 40-man roster. Contreras came up through the Pittsburgh minor leagues as a starter, but became a full-time converted reliever for the past season and a half. The Angels exchanged cash considerations to secure Contreras' services when he was DFA'd from the Pirates in May.

Contreras was one of the Angels' least valuable pitchers in 2024 according to FanGraphs' wins above replacement metric. He threw 52 innings for the Angels out of the bullpen (including opening three bullpen games), and posted a paltry 6.92 K/9, 5.19 FIP, and -0.3 fWAR. The soon-to-be 25-year-old allowed a lot of hard contact and walked a lot of batters. Like Griffin Canning, Contreras could maybe unlock his potential with his new team.

Infamous Angels outfielder becomes a free agent

Randal Grichuk declined his mutual option with the Diamondbacks, becoming a free agent. The 33-year-old outfielder had one of the best years of his career in 2024, capped off by a career-best 140 OPS+ while appearing in 106 games.

In 2023, while Grichuk was posting a career best batting average and OBP, the Angels traded for C.J. Cron and he for prospects Mason Albright and Jake Madden. Grichuk proceeded to post a career worst batting average and OBP for the Angels en route to getting designated for assignment. Grichuk was the only member of the notorious 2023 DFA group that went unclaimed. Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Matt Moore, Hunter Renfroe, and Dominic Leone were all claimed off waivers, while Grichuk was returned to the Angels.

Perry Minasian's brother becomes the new Giants general manager

The Minasian family had a fantastic Halloween. Zack Minasian, Perry's brother, officially was named by Buster Posey as the Giants' new GM. The Minasian brothers have ample scouting experience, which Posey identified as the main skillset he wanted in the Giants' new general manager. Zack was the head of the Giants' pro scouting department since 2022, and previously spent 14 years with the Milwaukee Brewers. Both Minasian brothers worked their way up from clubhouse jobs to general managers. They are baseball lifers and possess incredible rags-to-riches stories.

The league cannot wait for the Minasian brothers to make their first trade. One, because it would be a great family moment, and, two, because it would mean Perry would converse with another team besides the Braves for a change.