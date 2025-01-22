Angels News: Dodgers steal free agent target; longtime LAA catcher moves on

The Dodgers' inevitability is getting old. They are just completely flexing on the rest of the league recently, and especially on their fellow Los Angeles residents, the Angels (not that they concern themselves with the Angels ever). Kirby Yates will now join the the superteam in the latest rendition of "which incredible player are the Dodgers going to sign next?" There were no tangible reports that the Angels were interested in Yates, but he was a player who realistically would have joined the team and would have helped tremendously. Guess we'll never know!

Free-agent reliever Kirby Yates in serious discussions with Dodgers, source tells @TheAthletic. Any deal would be pending physical. Possibility first mentioned by @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 21, 2025

The contract details have yet to be released, but ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicted Yates would land a two-year, $24 million deal somewhere. That being said, McDaniel predicted Tanner Scott would get $54 million and the Dodgers grabbed him at $72 million. So, the Dodgers likely will overpay Yates if he passes his physical. They desperately need Yates! They MIGHT not have Michael Kopech for an entire month! Brusdar Graterol had surgery! Alex Vesia and Evan Phillips got injured last season! You have to feel for them. Scott and Blake Treinen are not nearly enough!

While the Angels' bullpen has yet to add reinforcements, and Yates would have been a perfect addition. Ben Joyce is not a proven closer yet, and desperately needs a veteran presence and fellow stopper in 2025. Yates is taking a set-up role with the Dodgers after being a dominant closer for Texas last season, so that stings for LAA even with him leaving the division. The Dodgers cornered the relief pitching market while it was ice-cold, and the Angels are looking likely to sit out while other clubs scoop up the remaining options like David Robertson, Carlos Estévez, and Paul Sewald.

Chad Wallach leaves the Angels after a four-year tenure

The Angels are highly prioritizing the catcher position heading into 2025, but one longtime catcher is departing after four years with the organization. Chad Wallach is heading to the Texas Rangers after not spending any time with the Angels' big league team in 2024. Wallach had spent some time in the show each of the past seven seasons, and will now seek greener pastures (although the Rangers' catching corps are looking solidified right now between Jonah Heim and Kyle Higashioka). He played 87 games for the Salt Lake Bees last year, slashing .247/.337/.430/.767. Wallach slashed .188/.254/.354/.608 in 77 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Angels.

Rangers Sign Chad Wallach To Minors Contract https://t.co/KLZsc6jpNZ pic.twitter.com/MxYgfrtR3x — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) January 20, 2025

Despite some pop in his bat that comes out from time-to-time, the 33-year-old Wallach is more known for his ability to manage a pitching staff. He comes from a baseball family, being the son of 5x All Star Tim Wallach, and has a great mind for the game. He is a big body behind the dish, is a solid pitch framer, and works well with his pitchers.

The most memorable moment of his career came when he caught his first ever no-hitter, which occurred on May 10th, 2022. Wallach called a heck of a game for Reid Detmers against the Tampa Bay Rays. 22-year-olds, like Detmers was at the time, do not throw no-hitters all that often so there's massive credit due to Wallach for that feat. That no-hitter was one of the brightest spots the Angels have flashed over the past few seasons, so Wallach is leaving behind one fantastic memory.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout