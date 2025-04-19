Angels News: LAA adds yet another former Braves player, Yoán Moncada update

The Angels are working their way through some early season struggles, as they were just swept for the first time in 2025 and are on a four-game losing streak. They are looking for reinforcements, and just found one via signing a veteran reliever to a minor league contract and will get another when they return their starting third baseman from injury.

Angels News: LAA adds yet another former Braves player

Héctor Neris was just brought in by Perry Minasian, as he was signed to a minor league contract mid-way through April. The 35-year-old was, I hope you're sitting down for this, just playing for the Atlanta Braves before the Angels signed him. The Braves-obsessed general manager of the Angels simply cannot help himself when he sees his former organization cut ties with a player. Whether it's Angel Perdomo, Ian Anderson, Travis d'Arnaud, Jorge Soler, or even Ron Washington...he must have them.

Candor aside, Minasian is continuing his offseason strategy of taking fliers on veteran relievers. Neris will be joining a Triple-A Salt Lake pitching staff that currently has Dakota Hudson, Connor Brogdon, Victor Gonzalez, Shaun Anderson, Carl Edwards, and Endrys Briceno.

Neris was a part of the 2022 Houston Astros World Series team, and his best season in terms of bWAR was the following season with the Angels' division rival. The first eight years of his big league career were spent with Philadelphia, then 2.5 years with Houston, before making his way to Chicago and Atlanta. The Angels' bullpen, and pitching staff on the whole, is young and under-performing this season, so Neris could easily make his way back to the big leagues over the duration of the season.

Yoán Moncada working his way back from his thumb injury

Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register: "Third baseman Yoán Moncada (sprained right thumb) has begun hitting from the right side, but he’s not ready to hit from the left side. Moncada has been doing defensive drills the entire time he’s been on the injured list." Fletcher went on to report that the Angels evaluators are unsure whether they will send Moncada on a minor league rehab assignment before activating him from the 10-Day IL. Moncada's thumb injury has been plaguing him since late in spring training, but it was encouraging that they opted for the 10-Day over the 15-Day for their offseason signing (unlike their move for Ben Joyce).

The Angels are activating Zach Neto from the IL, and Moncada some time after him. The clear DFA candidates (because they are out of minor league options) are Nicky Lopez and J.D. Davis when the Angels need to clear roster spots for their starting infielders on the left side of the diamond.

