Angels News: Utility man starts rehab assignment, Jo Adell reaches new heights

As the Angels take on Texas, Houston and Kansas City on a road trip, the team's evaluators are getting into the nitty-gritty on determining who they want to keep for next season. The Angels just lost their 70th game of the season, but they do have several key members of their core performing admirably amidst another lackluster season...and a veteran who is shockingly making his way back to the team.

Angels News: Utility man starts rehab assignment

Nobody would have batted an eye if it was announced that Chris Taylor was lost for the season. Back in June against the Athletics, Taylor was drilled on his left hand by Tyler Ferguson which caused him to miss a month and a half worth of games. After five games played upon his return, Taylor re-fractured his hand on July 25th. He was supposed to come back sometime around mid-September, but it appears he is ahead of schedule. Taylor is starting a rehab assignment with the Salt Lake Bees today.

Chris Taylor is ahead of schedule and will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake but isn’t sure how many games he’ll need to play before he returns. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 26, 2025

"It's really frustrating,” Taylor said after re-injuring his left hand. “Obviously, it's hard being on the IL and I felt like I've been working really hard to get back as soon as I can. And then it was finally good to be back on the field again. So for it to be back in the same situation I was a month and a half ago, it’s frustrating, but that's part of the game. Can't really do anything but keep going forward.”

Taylor is reaching an inflection point of his MLB career. He had outstanding job security with the Los Angeles Dodgers...until he did not. He picked up the Angels and he figured to be an every day player until these couple of freak occurrences. Who knows how long he will need to rehab or if he will make it through the process, but it'd be a nice story if he finished the season strong for the Angels a la Kevin Pillar in 2024.

Angels News: Jo Adell reaches new heights

Jo Adell is reaching his peak in 2025, as the now full-time right fielder is rounding into form in a major way. The former first round pick still has some warts in his game, but his linear growth as a player has been incredible for Angels fans to watch.

Taylor Ward and Jo Adell now both have 30 home runs this season, and the outfielder duo are both tied for the ninth most long balls in the sport. Adell's 81 RBIs are 19th most in MLB as well.

Jo Adell and Taylor Ward are the only pair of teammates to both have 30+ HR for one team this season.



They are the first #Angels duo to both reach 30 HR season since 2022 (Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani) and first duo to get there before the end of August since 2015 (Trout/Pujols) https://t.co/J3XTpZTZp6 — Matt Birch (@MattBirch12) August 27, 2025

Adell is still struggling with strikeouts, a lack of walks and defense, much like the rest of the Angels' position players. He swings and misses and chases at below average rates (his K% is higher in August than any other month), but clearly he can do extreme damage on the pitches he can handle. Adell is relatively streaky, showcased by his dreadful months of April and July yet incredible months of August, June and May.

Adell is putting together one of the best offensive seasons in baseball, and Angels fans should have all the confidence in the world he can replicate his production next season. He keeps getting better and better, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

