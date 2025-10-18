Every reporter who is covering the Los Angeles Angels' managerial search says that Albert Pujols is still the favorite to win the job. Arte Moreno gets whatever Arte Moreno wants, despite what his braintrust might think, and Moreno wants Pujols to be his team's next manager. However, the Angels are actually broadening their horizons and conducting a more comprehensive search rather than just interviewing Pujols and giving him the job immediately.

This is a good thing! Is Moreno actually listening to those around him? It seems logical to interview multiple candidates for such an important role, so luckily the Halos are actually doing that. This is good process on the part of the Angels, as many of the names that are reported to be in-line for an interview seemingly bring a whole lot more to the table than Pujols at first-glance.

Angels' next round of managerial interviews might have more appeal than Albert Pujols

Per Sam Blum of The Athletic: "Angels general manager Perry Minasian will conduct any additional interviews, which are expected to include two of Minasian’s special assistants, Torii Hunter and Kurt Suzuki, both former Angels players. The team also hopes to speak with Texas Rangers special assistant Nick Hundley, Chicago Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, ex-Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, and possibly ex-Twins manager Rocco Baldelli."

Kurt Suzuki seems like a real win. Suzuki is one of the more gregarious, friendly personalities in baseball, who is also a former catcher chock-full of baseball knowledge. He is both analytically forward and able to manage personalities in the clubhouse. Perry Minasian's brother Zack Minasian sees the same thing, as the San Francisco Giants have already interviewed "Zuk."

The other name that would fit the ethos of this wonky Angels franchise is Rocco Baldelli, so hopefully he is given a chance to interview. Baldelli was truly scapegoated in Minnesota for what was ownership malpractice this year. The Twins are looking to change ownership, so naturally they gutted the roster of all its talent (save for Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis and a few others) in order to make more money when ownership changes hands. Baldelli helped lead a bereft franchise to its first postseason win since 2004 a couple years ago, and would be able to withstand the illogical whims of Arte Moreno due to how good he is as a manager.

Then, of course, there is Torii Hunter. Our beloved Torii. Hunter, like Suzuki, has working knowledge and relationships with these Angels players given his role of special assistant to the GM, and was even spotted in the Angels dugout often during the 2025 season. Previous reports have stated that Hunter is the team's No. 2 choice to Pujols.

Hundley and Flaherty are hotshot names on the market. Like Hunter and Suzuki, both of them do not have managerial experience unlike Baldelli and Brandon Hyde. However, they probably have more experience on their CV given that Flaherty has been serving as bench coach to the highest paid manager in baseball history and Hundley has also been a special assistant to the GM. Hyde helmed some of the best teams in Orioles history, and was scapegoated by the O's during a year from hell.

Hiring Pujols is not a bad idea, he certainly could bring in fantastic coaches and entice a wider range of free agents given that he is a titan of the sport. It's just important to note that all of these other candidates can bring their own special qualities to this organization, and in a certain light they can look much more appealing than Pujols.