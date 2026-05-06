Angels offer one final lifeline to fading pitcher looking for relevancy

Former All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah is set to make his 2026 debut. The Los Angeles Angels activated the right-hander from the injured list and optioned left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri back to Triple-A Salt Lake. Manoah had been battling a contusion on the middle finger of his right hand and was left off the Angels Opening Day roster as a result.

But it's not as if Manoah was performing at the top of his game during spring training. In five appearances, he logged 15⅓ innings, struck out 13 batters and walked 14 while posing a troubling 9.39 ERA.

The Angels are finally giving Alek Monah his chance

Now those are spring training stats, and most baseball aficionados know better than to put a lot of stock into those types of numbers. But they can't be ignored either. Especially when you pair them with the results of his minor-league rehab assignment.

Manoah made one rehab appearance at for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Angels Low-A affiliate. In 4⅓ innings of work, he allowed six runs on seven hits, including two home runs, while striking out two batters and walking two others. This is hardly the type of performance that screams, "Put me in coach." But it would seem that LA's decision makers are ready to ride or die with Manoah at the wheel.

Walbert Ureña is slated to go for the Halos on Wednesday, and LA has yet to divulge their pitching plans for the rest of the week. The Angels head north of the border over the weekend for a three-game clash with Manoah's old team, the Toronto Blue Jays. If Manoah draws the start on Friday, that has the potential to be a revenge game for the hulking right-hander or an absolute disaster.

Either way, this run with the Halos — however long it lasts — is likely to be Manoah's last bite at the apple. Since his All-Star campaign in 2022, he's gone 4-11 over 24 Major League starts with a 5.40 ERA and hasn't been on a Major League mound since 2024. This thing could go sideways really fast. Buckle up, Angels fans, this is likely to be bump (and perhaps short) ride.