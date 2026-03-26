Angels Opening Day lineup reveals one decision that could haunt them all season long

Expectations are relatively low for the Los Angeles Angels this season, and one look at the team's Opening Day lineup will tell you exactly why. While Mike Trout's return to center field will grab a majority of the headlines, it's Yoan Moncada's presence in the lineup — and his spot in the batting order — that is sure to draw the ire of Angels fans.

Unsurprisingly, shortstop Zach Neto is batting leadoff and will be followed by Trout and first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Jorge Soler, who looked much improved during camp, will bat cleanup during the opener against the Houston Astros. But Moncada is in the starting lineup and batting fifth. That feels like a recipe for disaster.

Player Position Zach Neto SS Mike Trout CF Nolan Schanuel 1B Jorge Soler DH Yoan Moncada 3B Jo Adell RF Josh Lowe LF Logan O'Hoppe C Oswald Peraza 2B

Admittedly, Moncada was not the Angels' first choice to be the team's third baseman this season. Offseason rumors centered around a large number of trade candidates and free agent possibilities. But in the end, Moncada was one of the few free agents willing to come to Anaheim — at least for the type of money the Angels were willing to pay.

Yoan Moncada's spot in the Angels Opening Day lineup seems out of place

But the Angels also signed Jeimer Candelario to a minor-league deal this offseason, and his performance during spring camp earned him a spot on the team's Opening Day roster. Candelario hit .235/.339/.588 in 21 Cactus League games this spring and racked up nine extra-base hits, including four home runs. His .927 OPS was miles ahead of the paltry .594 OPS Moncada posted this spring.

If the Halos plan to run out Moncada on a regular basis, espeically in the middle of the batting order, it truly will be a long season for the fans in Anaheim. Candelario — who struggled mightily with the Cincinnati Reds last season — would've been the better choice.

After Moncada, first-year manager Kurt Suzuki is going with right fielder Jo Adell, followed left fielder Josh Lowe, and catcher Logan O'Hoppe. Oswald Peraza snagged the last spot in the Angels Opening Day lineup and will play second base.

First pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. PDT on the West Coast. Buckle up, Angels fans, it might be a long season.