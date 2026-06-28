Angels' organizational failures exposed by anonymous pitcher's incendiary remarks

The Los Angeles Angels' season is circling the drain in June yet again, this time to the point that general manager Perry Minasian just got cut loose from his duties atop the front office. It just hasn't been the team's year (or decade, for that matter) and, unfortunately, Minasian was singled out as a cause and frankly, Angels fans won't miss him.

However, it's not just the fans who realize what's going on in Anaheim. The Athletic held their annual survey asking players to rank the best and worst organizations in the league, and it shouldn't surprise you to learn that the Halos received the fifth-most votes for "teams with a bad reputation amongst players."

Their company? The Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Athletics, and Chicago White Sox. That's four small-market, penny-pinching teams, two of whom have had historically bad seasons in the past couple of years. To say things are dire would be an understatement.

It goes beyond just the consensus opinion, though. There were some individual quotes shared that are plainly striking about the state of this franchise.

Angels hammered by players, who correctly identify their developmental missteps

“They have no idea how to make anyone better at anything,” one anonymous pitcher said of the Angels. “And that’s from guys who worked there. They have no idea what’s going on.”

Tell us how you really feel then. In truth, this pitcher is absolutely correct in his assessment of the organization; think about how bad the farm system has been for so long despite a playoff drought that is soon to extend to 12 seasons. The scouting is horrendous, and the Angels' habit of rushing top prospects through the minor leagues tends to hurt more in the long run than any benefit it provides a fledgling roster in the present.

Since Mike Trout burst onto the scene, how many homegrown stars have the Angels truly had? Zach Neto is the only obvious candidate. Sure, Reid Detmers, Jo Adell, Nolan Schanuel, and even rookie Walbert Ureña have had their moments, but sustained success has escaped most everyone in this franchise's recent history not named Trout or Shohei Ohtani (who was already a near-finished product when he came over from Japan).

Those coaching and developmental struggles weren't the only failures the players pointed out, either. Some pointed to Arte Moreno's lack of interest in winning, while others questioned the management of the roster. None of this is news to us, of course, but to hear the players in the league say it out loud is just a reminder of how far the Angels have to go.

Will any of this serve as a wake-up call to Moreno and company? Will getting rid of Minasian usher in a brand new Angels team and culture? It's doubtful, though at this point, any criticism against the Halos' remaining brass is warranted, even if it doesn't inspire change.