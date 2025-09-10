Angels players, fans, and organization rallying around Rio Foster

Tragedy overcame the Angels organization when prospect Rio Foster was involved in a car accident that left him in critical condition last Friday. Foster was the passenger in the car, with the accident coming just one day after Foster was named Northwest League Player of the Month for the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils. The team’s Friday game was cancelled, with the team posting the following statement.

"Earlier today, the Angels Organization learned that Rio Foster, a member of our Tri-City affiliate, was a passenger in a serious car accident in Richland, WA,” the statement read. “Rio is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition. We ask that the entire Angels Community joins our Organization in keeping Rio and his family in their hearts during this difficult time."

Since then, there have been few updates surrounding Foster. He was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, with the driver of the vehicle was arrested for three counts of vehicular assault. She was drunk at the time of the accident. On the GoFundMe page dedicated to Foster’s medical bills, his mother gave an update, writing “Rio was ejected from the vehicle and suffers from a traumatic brain injury along with skull and facial fractures and remains in critical condition although he is stable. He’s undergone a brain surgery, and will need more procedures done over the course of the next few months, on top of physical therapy.”

Sam Blum of The Athletic questioned the Angels on if they would be covering Foster’s medical costs, of which the team responded saying they would like to keep what they’re doing private. While it’s unfair to assume they won’t be doing so, it isn’t exactly the type of response fans wanted from the organization. Nonetheless, Angels players are taking matters into their own hands, with the likes of Jo Adell, Yusei Kikuchi, Bryce Teodosio, and many other players and members of the organization donating to the GoFundMe. Adell spoke about Foster Tuesday, saying "I remember him coming up and being a part of camp toward the end (of spring). He was having a great couple of weeks of baseball, I know that for sure. We're just feeling for him and his family.

Baseball is one thing, but life is something else. It was a no-brainer. I know he's got a lot of support, and I know all the guys have stepped and done their part. Prayers for the family. It's terrible to hear, but I hope he can fight back and come back healthy."

It is a long road ahead for Foster’s recovery, but there is no doubt he has the support of the players, fan base, organization, and entire baseball world behind him. To donate to Rio Foster’s GoFundMe, click here.

