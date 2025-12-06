Angels predicted to land former Phillies' All Star infielder in trade

While Winter Meetings are about to take off for the Angels and the other 29 organizations, the rumors and predictions for the offseason have already been flying. The Angels’ early activity - trading for Grayson Rodriguez, potentially buying out Anthony Rendon, and signing Alex Menoah - all point to them making a push for a playoff spot in 2026. They still have holes in the rotation and bullpen, as well as at third base, center field, and second base (depending on one’s belief in Christian Moore). One insider believes the Angels will pull off a trade to fill third base, as a near-perfect fit is seemingly waiting to be dealt.

Alec Bohm has been apart of the core in Philadelphia throughout the decade. The Phillies have spent that same time range contending for World Series, and now are looking to deal Bohm this offseason with a potential upgrade at third base waiting for them in free agency.

Angels predicted to land Phillies’ All Star Alec Bohm

The Angels have been rumored to be interested in Kazuma Okamoto out of Japan, who plays an okay third base defensively but has tremendous contact skills and enough power and athleticism to churn out doubles. If they miss out on him, Alec Bohm fits a nearly identical profile as a player, and his consistency would be a huge upgrade over what the Angels had at the hot corner in 2026.

Bohm is entering his third year of arbitration, and the Phillies are likely looking to save money as they try to retain Kyle Schwarber and J.T Realmuto while also in the hunt for some of the biggest free agents on the market. Bohm is projected to make ~$10 million next season, so the Angels could use the money saved by trading Taylor Ward to upgrade the hot corner. With the Rendon buyout, they’d still have enough to grab a starter and some bullpen help as well.

Bohm would be an incredible bat to at to the Angels’ lineup. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in both whiff rate and squared-up percentage. Similar to his potential teammate Nolan Schanuel, Bohm rarely strikes out but also provides more pop than Schanuel.

The package needed to pull off a Bohm trade is not an easy one to decipher, as the Phillies would likely want big league help at a discount. Perry Minasian has shown his creativity before, though, and has made multiple deals with Philadelphia during his Angels’ tenure. If there is a deal to be made to get Bohm to Anaheim, Minasian will find it.