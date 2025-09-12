As the Angels season winds down and fans prepare for what could be an exciting off season in Anaheim, the Arizona Fall League is preparing for first pitch. Angels' legends like Mike Trout, Darin Erstad, and Troy Percival (who is back in the Halos' news cycle) have all spent their time in the AFL, and there is reason to be excited about this group of players participating for the Angels.

Angels Prospect Update: Fall League rosters include top catcher, MLB roster candidate

The headline name for this group is assuredly Juan Flores, the Angels' 18th ranked prospect. The 19-year old catcher spent the 2025 season with the Single-A+ Tri-City Dust Devils, where he struggled at the plate after hitting an impressive .280 in 2024 for the Inland Empire 66ers, a level below. Flores' calling card is his defense, where both his arm and fielding have received exceptional 60-grade evaluations by scouts. His bat will have to be good enough to warrant playing time as he continues to develop, and coaching staff with the AFL will likely try to unlock him there.

The second biggest name will be David Mershon, who the Angels selected in the 18th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Mershon is a former All-SEC shortstop and hit .347 and stole 27 bases in his final year playing at Mississippi State University. He followed that up with an encouraging first season in the minor leagues, but his 2025 season was a mess as he missed over a month with an injury and struggled to find any groove after that. The AFL will hopefully be a chance for Mershon to regain his confidence as he may be in the mix for a 40-man spot in Spring Training next season.

Raudi Rodriguez, OF - Drafted in the 19th round of the 2023 ML Draft, Rodriguez had a breakout season in Single-A, posting an .842 OPS, hitting 14 home runs, 14 triples, 21 doubles, and stealing 38 bases. He is an under-the-radar prospect, but one Halo fans can get excited about as he has won multiple MiLB awards - and they can really get ecstatic if he stays hot throughout the AFL.

Angels prospect Raudi Rodriguez hit his 14th triple of his 2025 campaign last night, the highest single-season mark across all Minor League Baseball since 2019; Rodriguez has reached base safely 71 times over his last 30 games where he is slashing .420/.518/.634 — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) September 3, 2025

Brandon Dufault, RHP - A 16th round pick out of the 2021 draft class, Brandon Dufault has gone through his share of highs and lows during his minor league career. After posting a 4.53 ERA in Single-A this year, he is once again heading to the AFL hoping to fully breakout and begin his ascension through the Angels' minor league levels.

Will Gervase, LHP - After tearing it up in the Arizona Complex League to the tune of a 3.38 ERA, Will Gervase struggled in Single-A, posting an ERA north of 10. He'll look to find his footing as a reliever again in the AFL.

Fulton Lockhart, RHP - Another reliever looking for extra work this off season, Fulton Lockhart struggled mightily in 2025 after a dazzling 2024 debut. He'll look to find what worked for him in the past this Fall.

Najer Victor, RHP - After a good, not great minor league career thus far Najer Victor will be joining the Angels' AFL participants in trying to break through and finally hit his stride as a prospect.

Ryan Costeiu, RHP - After missing the entire 2023 season, Ryan Costeiu is still trying to regain his momentum as a pitching prospect for the Angels. He has shown glimpses (a 2.96 ERA in 18 Single-A+ starts in 2024), but overall is a good fit for extra work in the AFL.

