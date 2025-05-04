The 13-19 Los Angeles Angels are causing their fans to hyper-fixate on their minor league teams and the upcoming draft, and they should like what they are seeing with a couple top prospects in the pipeline. Christian Moore (22-years-old) and Denzer Guzman (21-years-old) are the Trash Pandas' middle infielders and top-ten prospects in the Angels' farm system, and are showing why there should be signs of optimism for the future.

Angels Prospects Update: 2 Double-A infielders continue to swing hot bats

Moore, who is the Angels' top overall prospect, started out the season horribly and he justified the Angels evaluators' decision to not select his contract for Opening Day. The first 12 games of the season, Moore had 47 plate appearances and slashed .154/.277/.179 with 17 strikeouts. His next 47 plate appearances over the Pandas' next 10 games, however, Moore slashed .289/.426/.526 with a sterling 8:9 K:BB and a home run (his only so far this season). Moore's OBP now stands at .351 for the season, the highest mark of the Double-A hitters who play every day. That's incredible given how he started the season. Also, keep in mind this is just his first full season as a professional.

Moore's double play partner up the middle, Denzer Guzman, started out the season hot and is still showing out with the bat. Guzman, who has all the physical traits of a plus hitting prospect but hadn't shown enough consistency in his career thus far, is definitely the best hitter in Rocket City right now. He has the highest batting average and SLG of any of the lineup regulars -- a .256 average and .462 SLG. Guzman has 20 hits, four home runs, and 13 RBIs... all the most on the team.

Denzer Guzman has increased his power output tremendously by lowering his GB%, increasing his FB%, and increasing his Pull%.



At AA, Guzman has 4 HRs in 86 PAs after having 6 in 342 PAs last season. pic.twitter.com/iUt4FmnuT4 — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) May 1, 2025

What's awesome about Guzman's uptick in hitting is he was known as a more glove-first shortstop and his hitting potential was just that: potential. For him to finally start putting together this resume at the plate is a massive development for the Angels. He is a 6'1, 190 pound infielder, and maybe he could be versatile enough to move over to third base as that may be his quickest way to the big leagues -- since the Halos have a guy named Zach Neto as their shortstop for the foreseeable future. The Angels already experimented with Christian Moore at third base, but he may be a left fielder moving forward if he cannot stick at second base. Guzman could be their guy.

Yes, things are bad with the big league team right now and there is little hope for a winning season in 2025. So, keep tabs on these two studs. They may be up in the bigs sooner than you think if they continue to rake.

