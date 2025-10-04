The Los Angeles Angels are telegraphing who they want their next manager to be, as by all accounts the job is Albert Pujols' to lose. Arte Moreno, who once abhorred Pujols, now adores him and will likely hire him in the near-future barring a shocking turn of events.

What's wild about Moreno being so gung-ho about hiring Pujols, other than circumnavigating his general manager in this hiring process, is that the Los Angeles Angels have so many candidates both in-house and external to the organization at their disposal. In fact, a couple of them are either already interviewing elsewhere or are heavily rumored to leave.

Let's start with the bigger star of the two Angels employees who could leave: Torii Hunter. Hunter, who is an absolute legend in Minnesota, is an easy candidate to replace Rocco Baldelli as the team's manager. Hunter is on the record as to saying he wants to manage one day, and spent much of the 2025 season in the Angels dugout in what appeared to be a trial run of sorts. It seems like Hunter would be the runner-up for the Angels job should Moreno hire Pujols.

One big twist in the Pujols vs. Hunter race to become the next Angels manager is that Pujols likely cannot depart the organization due to the personal services clause in his contract. For one thing, it appears that nobody besides the Angels would want to hire Pujols as their next manager, while Hunter is likely a top candidate to become the Twins' skipper. Secondly, it seems that the Angels could theoretically block Pujols from leaving because he is under contract through the 2032 season (that is unclear, as if he were to get an MLB manager job it seems that the Angels would not prevent that from happening).

Hiring Pujols might mean losing Hunter, whereas hiring Hunter means the Angels could probably keep both in the organization. That factor has to be considered, as losing Hunter could be a massive blow to the organization given his knowledge, stature, relationship with Mike Trout and the fact that he is a beloved member of the Angels and baseball community.

Angels Rumors: 2 in-house managerial candidates could leave LAA to coach elsewhere

Now for the non-Hunter Angels employee who nobody is talking about, but could have been an option to manage in 2026 and beyond: Kurt Suzuki!

Are the San Francisco Giants exposing the Angels for overlooking a potentially great manager they already have in-house? The Giants, whose general manager is Perry Minasian's brother Zack, interviewed Suzuki for their vacant managerial spot yesterday. The Giants fired Bob Melvin the day after the regular season ended, and are now considering Suzuki as his replacement.

Kurt Suzuki interviewed for the San Francisco Giants’ managerial opening today, sources say. Suzuki, 41, played 16 seasons in the majors and is currently a special assistant to the general manager with the Angels. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 3, 2025

Suzuki's comparison as a manger is definitely Stephen Vogt. Vogt was the most vibes meets analytics based hire when he was brought on as the Cleveland Guardians' manager, and Suzuki gives off the same exact energy. Suzuki is also a former catcher who is wise beyond his years in terms of baseball strategy, and he can also manage personalities incredibly well. Suzuki was the most beloved member of the Angels during his tenure with the team, as he is a gregarious human who everybody (from the clubhouse guys, to the video guys, to the players) adores. As soon as Suzuki retired, Perry Minasian brought him on as a special assistant largely because of how smart, hilarious and hard-working he is.

Moreno overlooking Suzuki in the search for Ron Washington's replacement might be more detrimental than anybody thought. Moreno is reportedly not asking or putting stock into Minasian's input on who the next Angels manager should be, so because of that he is clearly not considering Suzuki for the position given that he is Minasian's special assistant.

More LA Angels Rumors from Halo Hangout