Angels Rumors: gauging interest levels in former MVP, elite closer, veteran slugger

Devin Williams is in-play?!?!

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on the trade market for Devin Williams: "According to league sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are among the teams expressing interest in Williams...even mid-market clubs like the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers could be in play, and perhaps even apparent non-contenders such as the Los Angeles Angels." He also reported at least 10 teams have contacted Milwaukee about their star closer.

First off...rude, Ken. Anyways...yes, it will be difficult for the Angels to out-bid the Dodgers, Yankees, Royals, Tigers, and six to seven other teams who are in on Williams. It just seems like Rosenthal threw the Angels' name in there to show that the entirety of the league covets Williams, not that the Angels actually have a shot. Williams is in line for a great 2025 season after an injury-plagued 2024, and teams looking to compete will happily pay top-dollar for a premier closer like Williams. He is far more established and nasty than Tanner Scott, the best closer on the free agent market.

The Brewers traded Josh Hader to the Padres in 2022 for Robert Gasser, Dinelson Lamet, Taylor Rogers and Esteury Ruiz. It seems implausible that the Angels would be all-in on winning the Williams sweepstakes and mortgage practically their entire future for a reliever.