Angels Rumors: gauging interest levels in former MVP, elite closer, veteran slugger

Anybody else?

OCR's Jeff Fletcher threw out a ton of names: David Bednar (who Perry Minasian loves and has constantly checked in on over the years), Hunter Harvey, Derek Law, Alec Bohm, Nico Hoerner, Nolan Gorman, and Brett Baty.

Gleyber Torres-to-the Angels is getting some buzz as well, as it was reported by Jon Morosi. The Blue Jays were bidding on him as well, but then turned around and traded for Andrés Gimenez who plays the same position as Torres. The Yankees are burning their Soto-offered money, as they just spent $218 million on Max Fried. They could easily over-spend to bring back their leadoff hitter.

Angels fans were whispering that they believed the Angels could land Fried due to the Braves connections. Well, in hindsight, there was no chance that was going to happen. The Yankees blew all contract projections for Fried out of the water.

How about Nolan Arenado? The eight-time All Star might have interest in the Angels, and would reportedly waive his no-trade clause to play in Anaheim! Like Bellinger, the Angels would need to send out Anderson+Ward to off-set the incoming salary. The likelihood of a Rendon+pieces for an Arenado swap seem staggeringly low.