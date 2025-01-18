Angels Rumors: New details emerging in the Pete Alonso negotiations

The Angels are not likely to make any more big splashes this offseason despite a clear path for them to do so. For all of his faults and the imperfect fit on the Angels, Pete Alonso would help address the Angels' no. 1 area of need in 2025 -- slugging. The Angels are one of 8 teams in on the first baseman, and there are some recent updates on his free agency status.

The Mets are reportedly considering a pivot off of Alonso. This could easily be a negotiation tactic on the part of the Mets, trying to make it clear that Alonso needs them more than they need him. The Mets and Steve Cohen clearly want to bring Alonso back, but are not going to bend-over-backwards financially even farther than they already are. The Mets can easily slot Mark Vientos over to first base and call it a day. They are also interested in either trading for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or signing him as a free agent next offseason. While Alonso is a fan favorite, he is not a commodity that the Mets absolutely need to retain.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and USA Today's Bob Nightengale both are adamant that Alonso is likely to accept a short-term deal that includes opt-outs. If the Angels view Alonso as the answer to their power problem and they guarantee the slugger more years than the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Giants, etc., then they could definitely land him. However, there apparently is a gap in years between the two sides, meaning it is more than likely that the Angels are not getting Alonso.

There was apparently a 'conversation' about a two-year, $50 million contract between the Angels and Pete Alonso, in which one side rejected. pic.twitter.com/Qcp1w3XgrN — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) January 16, 2025

Adding more years than other clubs is really the only way Alonso would turn down a return to the Mets for 1-2 years before an opt-out. More years would certainly mean a 9-figure deal, which feels like a non-starter for the Angels. They certainly are in desperate need of a power bat, but not that desperate. The Angels might also refuse to negotiate with Scott Boras any more after the Anthony Rendon contract of yesteryear.

Unlike with Anthony Santander, it does appear that the longer Alonso stays on the market the more likely chance the Angels have of landing him. He will be not be making anything close to the 7-year, $158 million deal that he reportedly turned down, especially as his side continues to delay the signing. It does appear as though the Angels could snag Alonso in free agency, but are unwilling to meet the necessary demands from his camp. The wait-and-see continues.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout