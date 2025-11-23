The Los Angeles Angels have a lot more money to throw around this offseason after the Taylor Ward trade, and now the free agency market is flooded following the non-tender deadline. The Angels have a whole lot of holes in their roster, and fans are more than expecting the organization to make some splashes...ideally adding marquee players from division rivals to raise their floor and lower AL West teams' ceilings.

Angels Rumors: Non-tendered Rangers slugger interest, Japanese slugger posted

The Texas Rangers were attempting to find trade partners for their high-priced players, but were unable to do so...which makes sense because they were likely going to non-tender them anyway, so opposing clubs did not want to pony up assets in order to acquire somebody who was about to become a free agent anyway. The Rangers could not complete a trade, so Adolis García, Jonah Heim, Josh Sborz and former Angels pitcher Jacob Webb are now free agents.

With many openings in the outfield, Jim Bowden suggested that the Angels could be interested in Adolis García's services. If the Angels do add García, that would necessitate Jo Adell moving to left field due to García familiarity with the position and his absolute cannon for an arm. It also means the Angels are taking a risk on a slugger who has experienced some injury and ineffectiveness concerns the last couple of seasons. However, beggars cannot be choosers and the Angels absolutely need to address the holes in their outfield this offseason.

The #Rangers have non-tendered RF Adolis Garcia who becomes an unrestricted free agent. Watch the #Phillies #Pirates #Guardians #Angels as possible landing spots — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 21, 2025

García is a relatively rare free agent in that many teams (like the Phillies, Pirates and Guardians as Bowden notes) will be interested in him, but will not want to offer him too big of a deal. As ESPN's Buster Olney points out: "Adolis Garcia Adjusted OPS+ the last two seasons — 98, and 93. His SLG fell below .400." The 2023 World Series champion outfielder might be entering his Jorge Soler era sooner rather than later, so the Angels would really be betting that he can remain a fine fielder and rebound at the plate if inserted into a lineup with Zach Neto, Mike Trout, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell, Logan O'Hoppe etc. His numbers are less than ideal recently, but the Rangers' lineup protection has been bare-thin of late. Go look at some of the lineups Texas trotted out there last year...

Speaking of intriguing right-handed hitters the Angels may or may not be interested in...Kazuma Okamoto was just posted by the Yomiuri Giants on November 20th, which means the Angels can negotiate with his camp through January 4th. There are some loose ties between Okamoto and the Angels and fans are desperate for the organization to go all-in on Okamoto rather than Munetaka Murakami. The 29-year-old could add some thump, some bat-to-ball skills and a third baseman that the Angels all could use.