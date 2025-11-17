Angels should bring this Hall of Fame pitcher to Anaheim to finish career

The Angels have never had a pitcher go into the Hall of Fame donning the A on their cap. While Nolan Ryan threw four of his seven no-hitters for the Angels, he instead opted to represent the Texas Rangers on his Hall of Fame plaque. Another former Texas Ranger on track to the Hall of Fame is available in free agency, and while he will never go in wearing an Angels hat they should still do everything they can to let him finish his career in Anaheim.

Max Scherzer has pitched for his fair share of MLB teams throughout his career. After pitching for seven teams (and winning three Cy Young Awards and two World Series), he finds himself once again a free agent. He had the worst statistical season of his career in 2025, posting a 5.19 ERA during the regular season. He redeemed himself in the playoffs, posting a 3.77 ERA over three starts. The highlight came in Game 7 of the World Series, when he pitched 4.1 innings and allowed only one run. Despite the Toronto Blue Jays blowing their lead, Scherzer showed he can still provide on the biggest stage.

Could Angels bring Max Scherzer to Anaheim for final season?

Last offseason, Scherzer joined the Blue Jays on a one-year, $15.5 million deal. The Blue Jays were predicted to be contenders in the American League, which likely played a big part in Scherzer's decision. The Angels cannot say the same this offseason, but there is still an angle to get Scherzer to Anaheim.

The obvious reason for the fit is the Angels' need at starting pitcher. With two rotation spots wide open, there will undoubtedly be a free agent joining the rotation in 2026. The Angels have some money to spend, and could likely bring Scherzer in on a similar deal to what the Blue Jays gave him last offseason.

The key for the Angels' approach is that Scherzer is one of many free agents who used to have Mike Maddux as his pitching coach. Maddux coached Scherzer both during his days with the Washington Nationals and when Scherzer was a division rival with the Rangers. Scherzer was dominant under Maddux, and perhaps reuniting with the Angels' new pitching coach is exactly what Mad Max needs to end his career in bounce back fashion in 2026.

Scherzer finished 2025 healthy and strong. Reuniting with Mike Maddux in Anaheim could turn Max Scherzer back into one of the most intimidating pitchers in the entire league in 2026 if the Angels can pay up for the Hall of Famer.