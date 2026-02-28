Angels' spring training gaffe raises pitching development red flags

The Los Angeles Angels have made a habit of shooting themselves in the foot recently, and that does not seem like it is going to change anytime soon. A recent article highlighted how the Angels are simply far behind other teams when it comes to pretty basic technology.

Apparently, the Angels do not have radar guns set up to measure velocity when pitchers are throwing their live bullpen sessions. While velocity does not mean everything, it is somewhat jarring that in the year 2026, teams are not keeping track of a vital metric.

Angels seem to be stuck in the Stone Age based on latest report

Go to any ballpark in the major leagues, and probably many college or minor league parks, and there will be a place where fans can see the pitcher's velocity. Even many spring training parks have this information, so it seems like the team should at the very least have that information ready to go.

If a pitcher has picked up a few ticks in velocity, that could make a huge difference. It may not seem like much, but every tiny piece of data could help.

It speaks to issues surrounding the Angels at large. Owner Arte Moreno's recent comments on fans not prioritizing winning have drawn the attention of Angels players and the MLBPA alike. Anyone who looks at the results of the last few seasons can tell that winning probably isn't top of mind for the organization.

It's not just comments like that, but even small things like ace Yusei Kikuchi complaining about the lack of air conditioning in the training room, and it not being addressed. It just all feeds a narrative that the team is not serious about winning and expending every resource to pursue that effort.

No one thinks the Angels are going to land the top free agents every offseason, but if the organization refuses to take care of the little things, then players and fans alike will slowly but surely become disenchanted.

The other day, the Angels took on the San Francisco Giants in Cactus League play. On the Giants' radio broadcast, the two announcers noted how primitive Tempe Diablo Stadium is compared to other spring training facilities. There is not the same amount of information available to fans at other parks.

Maybe most fans don't care about that, but it's nice to at least have the info for those who want it. To not have a radar gun set up just boggles the mind, though, and feeds a negative narrative about the organization.