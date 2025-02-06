It's that time of the year! In what has felt like a long winter, baseball season is finally almost upon us. The Los Angeles Angels will have their pitchers and catchers report in mid-February, which is just the first domino to fall before we hit the ground running.

Below, check out some of the most important dates for the Angels over the next couple of months.

Angels spring training report date, location & other important dates to know

8 days until pitchers and catchers report

18 days until the Spring Training opener

51 days until #Angels Opening Day

52 days until the Bees Opening Day

59 days until the Trash Pandas, Tri-City, and 66ers Opening Day — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) February 4, 2025

February 12: Pitchers and Catchers Report

The moment we have all been waiting for! This is the first day when fans can really get excited about the baseball season, and this year, this can even include Angels fans.

With the addition of Yusei Kikuchi, the Halos are hopeful that they sufficiently bolstered their starting rotation. In Kikuchi's 10 starts with the Astros to end the 2024 season, he posted a 2.70 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 60 innings. Four of those outings came against an AL West opponent, and going by his dominance over this stretch (24 1/3 innings, 31 strikeouts, six runs), Los Angeles fans are looking forward to his upcoming season.

Also, look out for Kyle Hendricks. The 35-year-old still has some juice left in the tank and will be expected to be a strong arm in the middle of the rotation. He registered a 5.92 ERA last season, but he ended on a strong note. Hendricks slammed a 2.89 ERA in September to prove that he can still contribute.

February 17: First Full Squad Workout

The remaining players will join the pitchers and catchers five days later. There will be plenty of anticipation on Mike Trout. Does he have another strong and healthy season left? We can only hope so.

Angels fans will also be excited to welcome their newest lineup additions in Kevin Newman and Jorge Soler. Newman is a versatile defensive infielder who batted .278 last season. Soler is known for his power, and although he only muscled 21 home runs in 2024, he found other ways to be productive; i.e. walking at a 11.8% clip across 574 plate appearances.

February 22: First Spring Training Game

On February 22, the Angels open their schedule of spring training games against the Mariners. Los Angeles will call Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona home for all of spring training. The facilities have new hitting and pitching labs, as the Angels attempt to catch up to the rest of their industry in that regard.

March 27: Angels Opening Day

The Halos open up the new season with a three-game road trip against the White Sox. Los Angeles (63-99) and Chicago (41-121) had the two worst records in the American League in 2024, so it almost feels like fate that their new slate begins against one another.

Surely, the Angels will want to make an early statement to avoid immediate embarrassment in 2025.

March 28: Salt Lake Bees Opening Day

Triple-A Salt Lake will begin the 2025 season on the road against El Paso before playing six games at Albuquerque. The Bees had a six-game series vs. El Paso last September, which saw Salt Lake lose in the final five contests.

In 2024, Salt Lake placed last in the West Division of the Pacific Coast League with a 67-82 overall record. The roster should be looking awfully good at the beginning of the season, but what normally happens is their best players get sent to Anaheim to cover for myriad injuries.

April 4: Rest of Angels Affiliates' Opening Day

Los Angeles' three other minor league teams will begin their regular season on Friday, April 4, including two home games.

Double-A Rocket City opens up at home against the Chattanooga Lookouts for a three-game series. The Trash Pandas played their final five games of the 2024 season against the Lookouts and won two of those contests to close out the year with a 61-75 record. It is likely that Caden Dana, George Klassen, Nelson Rada open the season in Rocket City.

High-A Tri-City will host the Vancouver Canadians for a three-game series to begin their 2025 season. The Dust Devils finished last in the Northwest League last year, producing a 53-78 record.

Single-A Inland Empire hits the road to open up the year against the Visalia Rawhide. The 66ers were 58-72 last year in the California League, but produced a 33-32 record in the second half. The Angels love sending their high-priority prospects to Low-A, so expect a solid crop to descend upon I.E. in April.

