The Angels, little by little, are painting the picture of what their Opening Day roster will look like. The bullpen race is wide open as of now, but non-roster invitee Shaun Anderson was officially eliminated from contention. The 30-year-old was signed somewhat mysteriously (like Yolmer Sanchez), as his spring training uniform popped up in the team's social media pictures of the locker room before the Angels announced that they signed him. He will assuredly begin the minor league season in Triple-A, and aim to make it back to the major leagues if the Angels need depth anytime in 2025. He is a swing reliever, meaning he can either go multiple innings in relief or pitch in late-innings. He's not quite a long reliever, and not quite a middle reliever.

Angels Spring Training Roster Cuts Tracker: Live update on the bullpen race

The third Angels' Anderson, behind Tyler and Tim, was relatively solid for the Angels in spring training. He turned in 6 innings pitched (which was the most of any pitcher who did not turn in a start), allowed 5 hits, struck out 7, only walked 1 batter, and gave up 2 earned (1 home run). The 6'6 righty can really get down the mound and extend the ball well, which plays up his below average velocity.

Anderson is a breaking ball monster. He spammed his slider last year at the major league level with both the Rangers and Marlins. He used it 37% of the time, making it his most used pitch. His next most used pitch was his low-90s cut-fastball, and he also used a sweeper from time-to-time. Essentially, he looks to jam left-handed hitters and keep the ball away from right-handed hitters. Other than not walking batters, Anderson's approach did not work in his favor last year...or really ever. He's had a very rough career results-wise, after getting drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

The Angels have Kenley Jansen, Ben Joyce, Brock Burke, Ryan Zeferjahn, and José Quijada locked into the bullpen right now. It sure feels like either Jack Kochanowicz or Reid Detmers will stay with the team as a long reliever, it's just a matter of which one wins the spot in the rotation (Kochanowicz probably will). With Shaun Anderson out of it, here are the players who are left competing for the remaining two spots in the bullpen: Garrett McDaniels, Chase Silseth, Hans Crouse, Michael Petersen, Ryan Johnson, and José Suarez (barf).

