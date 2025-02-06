Angels spring training roster: Get to know the 26 non-roster invitees

Catchers (4)

1. Juan Flores

2. Dario Laverde

3. Alberto Rios

4. Sebastián Rivero

Flores and Laverde will be linked for the rest of their Angels careers. Laverde is older than Flores by 1 year, and they both have different strengths. Flores projects as a more traditional catcher, while Laverde has more upside at the plate and in general as a prospect. Laverde has a good build, but is much more raw as a pure catcher than Flores. Laverde has a great eye and bat-to-ball skills, but his in-game power is suspect to say the least. Flores has the best tool of the two -- his arm. Flores can chuck the baseball around the diamond, and has a higher floor than Laverde.

A third round pick out of Stanford, Rios tore it up in an Australian league this winter. Rios is losing a lot of his luster as a prospect due to injuries, but perhaps this winter was profitable for him. It is notable that he will enter camp as a catcher, as he can play some outfield as well. Sebastián Rivero was signed this offseason and will likely begin the regular season in AAA Salt Lake alongside Chuckie Robinson.