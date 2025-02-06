Angels spring training roster: Get to know the 26 non-roster invitees

Outfielders (2)

1. Nelson Rada

2. Bryce Teodosio

Rada, ESPN's 185th ranked prospect overall, will be in attendance at big league camp and should factor into games as a defensive replacement or pinch runner. The 19-year-old has only played centerfield in his professional career, and could spell MLB and upper-MiLB players for some defensive reps over the next month and a half. Kiley McDaniel picked Rada as one of six prospects who could maybe lead the league in stolen bases one day, so keep an eye on him if he is ever taking a lead off first base or chasing down a fly ball.

Teodosio was non-tendered ahead of this year's deadline, removed from the 40-man roster, and subsequently became a free agent. He immediately re-signed with the Angels on a minor league contract and will likely begin the MiLB season in AAA Salt Lake.

