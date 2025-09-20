The Los Angeles Angels and their third worst run differential in 2025 (-148) are set to square off against the Colorado Rockies and their MLB-worst run differential (-404). In fact, the Rockies' run differential is set to be the worst in the history of the sport. In the modern era (from 1901-on), the second worst run differential in a season was -349 by the 1932 Boston Red Sox. However, one of the very few bright spots in their lineup is scorching hot right now and about to look for some revenge against the team that unceremoniously released him before Opening Day.

Angels squaring off against red hot former outfielder they could've used this year

As spring training was about to end, Mickey Moniak was released by the Angels in favor of Kyren Paris. It was widely reported that Moniak and Jo Adell were going to platoon in centerfield after it was announced that Mike Trout was moving over to right. After Paris emerged as a folk hero in March, Perry Minasian decided to cut bait entirely with Moniak. Apparently the former no. 1 pick did not have a trade market unlike a seemingly worse player like José Suarez, since it was baffling that he was cut rather than moved.

It turns out that cutting bait with Moniak was a disastrous call from a general manager whose seat is scalding hot right now. Say what you want about the Rockies, but they have gotten average production out of their centerfielders this year -- highlighted by Moniak -- and the Angels simply cannot say the same. In terms of fWAR from their centerfielders, the Rockies rank 20th in MLB (1.3) and the Angels are tied for 29th (0.5). Moniak has a 0.5 fWAR so far this season, the very same mark as the Angels centerfielders have posted all year!

Yes, Moniak plays in Colorado where balls cut through the paper-thin air and into the outfield bleachers. That being said, Moniak is thriving in his new home while Paris is being relegated to the minor leagues. Bryce Teodosio is wildly good at outfield defense, but horrifically bad at offense. Jo Adell was hitting well while playing center, but was killing the team defensively. Paris was striking out every other at bat before he was optioned down soon after he was taking the baseball world by storm.

Moniak will be facing Mitch Farris, Kyle Hendricks and likely Caden Dana, three pitchers who he likely will boost his stats against. One, those three pitchers are all struggling and are pitching in Coors Field this weekend AKA where pitchers go to die. Two, Moniak is 10 for his last 22 with five home runs.

Man, why can't we get a guy like that?

